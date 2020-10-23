Durga Puja is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated widely by the Bengali community. Maha Saptami 2020 is celebrated on October 23. Navratri is celebrated by following various customs and traditions across the country. Saptami holds significance in both Navratri and Durga Puja festivities. It marks the day 7 of Sharad Navratri and the day of Durga Puja. People wish each other on the festival by sending Subho Maha Saptami wishes and greetings. People also Happy Maha Saptami messages with their loved ones. As we celebrate Durga Puja 2020 on the day of Maha Saptami, we bring to you Maha Saptami HD Images and Wallpaper for free download online. Here are WhatsApp Stickers, Maa Durga Photos, Facebook Greetings, Goddess Durga GIFs and wallpapers to share with your friends and family. Subho Saptami 2020 Messages in Bengali: Wish Happy Durga Puja With WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Status, Maa Durga HD Images and GIF Greetings.

Some devotees perform Kolabu Puja or Kala Bou Puja on Saptami. Kolabou Puja is performed in honour of the consort of Lord Ganesh. Devotees worship Devi Kaalratri on the Day 7 of Durga Puja. She is believed to be the fiercest and destructive among the other forms of Maa Durga. You can send these Subho Maha Saptami HD Images and Durga Puja wallpaper to share on social media platforms. Durga Puja 2020: From Pandal Hopping to Late Night ‘Adda,’ 8 Things Every Bong Will Miss During This Subdued Pujo.

Maha Saptami Image (Photo Credits: File Image)WhatsApp Message Reads: That Brings You Good Fortune and Success. May Goddess Durga Shower Her Choicest Blessings on You Today and Forever. Sending My Warm Wishes for a Happy Maha Saptami!

Maha Saptami 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Maha Saptami 2020 Greetings

Happy Maha Saptami 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Festival Fill Your Life With the Colours of Happiness and Prosperity, That Brings Joy to You and Your Loved Ones. May the Divine Blessings of Maa Durga Be Always With You. Happy Maha Saptami!

Subho Maha Saptami 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Subho Maha Saptami 2020 Wishes

Maha Saptami 2020 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Durga Puja Is a Blessed Time, Rejoice in the Glories of Maa Durga, Celebrate All the Blessings of Goddess, With Your Friends, Family and Acquaintances, Happy Maha Saptami 2020.

How to Download Maha Saptami WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used platform, people use the medium to send wishes and greetings on different occasion. You can download Maha Saptami WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones wishing the occasion. We wish everyone Happy Maha Saptami and a great Durga Puja. While COVID-19 would have cut down the celebration, let the festive spirit be in your hearts.

