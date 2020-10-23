Subho Maha Saptami 2020 Wishes in Bengali for free download online: It is Maha Saptami 2020 today, October 23. The second day and an auspicious one in the Durga Puja calendar is here. Even though, it will be a low-key celebration; the air is filled with pujo vibes. The virtual celebration is the new way to mark the festivals and devotees have begun the celebration already. With Navratri and Durga Puja celebration ongoing, it is time to share Happy Durga Puja 2020 wishes. And to celebrate Durga Puja Maha Saptami 2020, we bring you Subho Maha Saptami 2020 wishes in Bengali. These greetings are perfect for sending across with WhatsApp sticker messages, and SMSes. In this article, we bring you Subho Maha Saptami 2020 wishes, Subho Saptami greetings, Subho Saptami images, HD wallpapers, Maa Durga HD images and GIFs so that you can share Happy Durga Puja 2020 greetings with your family and friends.

Durga Puja 2020 began with Sasthi celebration from October 22, and Maha Saptami marks the second day of the festival. On this day, Maa Durga is worshipped by the devotees. Because of the pandemic, visitors are not allowed to enter in the pandals and are urged to watch online mukh darshan and pujo. While celebrating the festival virtually, you might want to wish Happy Durga Puja to your near ones. This is why, we bring you Subho Maha Saptami 2020 wishes in Bengali that are the perfect way to make your presence feel to your closed ones with whom you won’t be able to celebrate pujo physically because of the pandemic. These Subho Saptami messages, Happy Durga Puja wishes, greetings and GIF images are perfect for the Instagram and Facebook captions. In addition, we also bring you the WhatsApp sticker link through which you can make your festival celebration even more fun.

Subho Maha Saptami 2020 Wishes in Bengali (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pujo Asuk Sobai Hasuk, Maa Durga Je Ase, Pujo Manei Notun Jama Notun Kapor, Ar Horek Rokomer Aaha, Pujo Manei Onek Onke Notun Ronger Bahar, Subho Maha Saptamir, Obinondon O Shubho Kamona.

Subho Maha Saptami 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pujo Mane Sukher Sagor Bendhe Raat Jege Thakur Dekha, Pujo Manei Shukno Molin Mukhe Keu Jeno Thake Na Eka, Pujo Mane Pritir Prohor Gune, Sobuj Obuj Choto Khoka Khuki, Pujo Mane Sobar Moner Kone, Sukher Surjo Khushite Dik Uki Jhuki. Subho Maha Saptami

Subho Maha Saptami 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sarot-Er Akash, Roder Jhilik Sheuli Fuler Gandho. Ma Eseche Ghore Abar, Dorja Keno Bandho. Subho Maha Saptami!

Subho Maha Saptami 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pujo Elo Tai to Abar Bajna Bajay Dhaki, Pujo Aste R Je Nei Ekta Din-O Baki! Subho Maha Saptami!

Subho Maha Saptami 2020 Messages and Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Pujar Bashi Baje Dure, Ma Aschen Bosor Ghure, Shiulir Gondhe Agomoni, Kashe Bone Joyodhoni, Nil Akashe Make Khujo, Hashi Khushi Katuk Pujo.

Watch Video: Maha Saptami 2020 Wishes

How to Download Subho Saptami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

The Facebook-owned app has unveiled a lot of stickers that rightly matches the festivals. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We hope that the above Subho Saptami 2020 wishes in Bengali will be useful to you while celebrating the auspicious festival.

