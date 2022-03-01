Maha Shivratri 2022 is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated to honour Lord Shiva. This year it will be observed on Thursday, March 1. Here's a collection of Maha Shivratri images, Mahashivratri images, Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 greetings, Maha Shivaratri 2022 wishes, Baba Bholenath photos, Lord Shiva background wallpapers, Mahadev images HD, Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 messages, WhatsApp status, SMS in Hindi and English and more to celebrate this auspicious occasion.

Maha Shivratri is celebrated on the Chaturthi tithi during the Krishna Paksha of the Magha month which is the 13/14 night of Krishna Paksha in Phalgun month of the Hindu calendar. The name refers to the night when Lord Shiva performs a heavenly dance. As you celebrate this auspicious Hindu festival, we at LatestLY, have curated images and quotes that you can download and send the greetings for the day to your loved ones. Types, Rituals & Importance of Wearing Rudraksha on Maha Shivratri; Know More About The Bead That Is Known to Have Been Created From Lord Shiva's Tears.

Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate the Maha Shivratri Night. The Night of Shiva-Parvati’s Union. The Night of Destruction and the Night of Creation. The Night of the Lord of Lords. Happy Maha Shivaratri

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Maha Shivratri! May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati Shower You With Happiness and Prosperity

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati Shower Their Blessings on You and Your Family. Wishing You All a Very Happy Mahashivratri!

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Mahashivratri Bestow Your Head In-Front of Lord Shiva and Take His Blessings. Happy Maha Shivratri

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shivratri Is the Time To Celebrate the Marriage of Lord Shiv With Parvati. Happy Maha Shivratri

On this day, people offer fruits, leaves, sweets and milk to Lord Shiva. Jagran or Jagrata are organised by many devotees as they stay up all night to observe the auspicious festival. In many temples, Om Namah Shivaya, the sacred mantra of Lord Shiva is chanted throughout the day. Here are beautiful images that you can download and send to all your friends and relatives to send them greetings for Maha Shivratri 2022. Why is Bel Patra and Milk Offered to Lord Shiva? 6 Other Things You Must Do For Good Luck

Happy Maha Shivaratri 2022: Greetings, Messages, Quotes & Images To Celebrate Lord Shiva Festival

Many people observe strict fasting and meditate on ethics and virtues like honesty, charity, forgiveness and ignorance. They visit Shiva temples around them and pray to Lord Shiva. Many people also perform full-day fasting with Vedic or tantric worship is Lord Shiva and perform meditative yoga. Here are images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your friends and family to greet them Happy Maha Shivratri 2022. Wishing everyone a Happy Maha Shivratri 2022!

