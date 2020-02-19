Maha Shivratri 2020 Puja Vidhi: Why is Bel Patra and Milk Offered to Lord Shiva? 6 Other Things You Must Do For Good Luck

Bel patra on Maha Shivratri (Photo Credits: File image)

Maha Shivaratri will be celebrated on February 21, Friday this year. The day Lord Shiva is considered to be extremely auspicious and many devotees keep a fast on this day as well. However, it is seen that on this day, Lord Shiva is offered some of the strangest items, like Belpatra, bhang(hemp), Dhatura, etc. Well, it is said that Lord Shiva is fond of these weird ingredients and therefore it is offered to him. However, have you ever thought that why is a must to offer Belpatra and milk to attain the blessings of Bholenath on this day? During Shiva Puja, if you make these offerings, it is believed that Lord Shiva will be pleased and fulfils the wishes of the devotee. Maha Shivratri 2020 Vrat Time & Puja Vidhi: Complete Vrat Katha, Puja Samagri List and Shubh Muhurat to Perform Mahashivaratri Puja.

Why Are Belpara and Milk Offered To Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri?

The reason why Lord Shiva loves Belpatra is linked to the churning of the sea. According to mythological beliefs, it is believed that when Lord Shiva drank the halal poison emanating from the churning of the ocean, that poison got jealous in his throat. To remove this irritation, they burn them and at the same time, they are offered bell-sheet to provide coolness to their forehead. It is also believed that offering Belapatra to Shivji removes poverty and makes a person fortunate. Belvriksha is also considered a symbol of prosperity. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi also lives in the Bilva tree, so Goddess Mahalakshmi is very happy by planting Beal tree in the house, the person becomes magnificent.

This is the importance of Belpatr: A bunch of three leaves of Belpatra is offered to Lord Shiva and it is believed that all the pilgrimages reside in its core. It is said that in the house where there is a vine tree, there is never any shortage of money and grain.

What To Do For Good Luck On Maha Shivratri?

Get up early and take a bath and add gangajal to your bathwater. Wear clean clothes.

Visit the temple during the auspicious times aka Shubh Muhurat and offer water and milk to Mahadev.

On this day meditate and think about Lord Shiva while chanting Om Namah Shivaya.

Do eat food on this day and observe a fast. You eat only fruits for the whole day.

Avoid non-veg food and alcohol

Avoid wearing black clothes on this day, instead, wear red.

It is said that the belpatra is so important on this day and your worship remains incomplete if you don't use the holy leaves. Once your puja is done, you can keep the belpatra leaves with you after it dries. People keep it in their locker and students keep it in their books. You can keep it in any place you like.