People pray to Goddess Mahalakshmi four days after Ganesh Chaturthi by observing a vrat for sixteen consecutive days. Known as Mahalakshmi Vrat, people begin fasting on the Ashtami Tithi, Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. It ends on Ashtami Tithi, Krishna Paksha in Hindu month of Ashwin. The first day of the Mahalakshmi Vrat coincides with Durva Ashtami, Radha Ashtami and Jyeshtha Devi Puja. This year, Mahalakshmi fast begins on Tuesday, August 25. They worship Mother Goddess Mahalaxmi who is believed to the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. Those who are unable to observe Mahalakshmi fast for 16 days, keep Mahalakshmi fast on the first and last day.

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2020 Start Date

Mahalakshmi Vrat begins on August 25 and ends on September 10.

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2020 Start Date Tithi

The Ashtami Tithi begins on 12:21 PM on August 25 and ends at 10:39 AM on August 26.

Significance of Mahalakshmi (Vrat)

Mahalakshmi Devi is the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. Hence devotees worship her for sixteen consecutive days. It is believed to bring prosperity and wealth into their lives. While there are many mythologies associated with this observance, one of the popular ones is associated with fasting. After losing his wealth in the game of Chausar, Pandava king Yudhishthira wondered how he could regain it from Duryodhana. To understand it better, Lord Krishna asked him to observe the Mahalakshmi Vrat for sixteen consecutive days.

Another story states that Goddess Lakshmi asked a poor devotee named Charumati in her dream to observe this vrat. Soon after this woman's financial stature improved and even had precious gems and wealth.

Mahalakshmi Vrat

People who observe this Vrat must maintain celibacy for sixteen days. They must rise early in the morning, take a bath and do Sankalpa (vow) to observe the fast with sincerity and devotion. Devotees must keep a Kalash (sacred pot) filled with water, turmeric, Kumkuma and a few coins on raw rice. Mango leaves are used to cover the neck of the Kalash. They cover it with a whole coconut with its husk.

Devotees worship Goddess Mahalakshmi and offer Haldi and Kumkuma. Consumption of meat, alcohol and tobacco is strictly prohibited during this time. They can eat fruits for the only meal of the day. A sacred thread with sixteen knots is tied to the right wrist. They chant mantras and on the sixteenth day, Durva grass is dipped in the Kalash containing the water. This water is sprinkled to purify and bless the house.

