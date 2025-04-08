Mahavir Jayanti 2025 will be celebrated on April 10. Also known as Mahavira Janma Kalyanaka, it is considered to be one of the most important festivals in Jainism. The celebrations commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahavira, the twenty-fourth and last Tīrthaṅkara (supreme preacher) of present Avasarpiṇī. On the occasion of Mahavira Janma Kalyanaka 2025, people are sure to share Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2025 wishes and messages, Mahavira Janma Kalyanaka greetings, Happy Mahavir Janma Kalyanak images and HD wallpapers with family and friends.

Mahavira was the supreme preacher of Jainism who is believed to be born on the thirteenth day of the bright half of the moon in the month of Chaitra in the year 599 BCE. The life, work and impact of Lord Mahavira is spoken about on this joyous occasion. The celebration of Mahavira Jayanti is marked by visiting the temples to pay homage to the almighty. The idols of Lord Mahavira are also decorated and taken out on a community procession. Making special abhishekam and prayers to Lord Mahavira is a common practice on this day.

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most prominent festivals of Jaininsm, The celebration is marked together as a community. This why people often share Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2025 wishes and messages, Mahavira Janma Kalyanaka greetings, Happy Mahavir Janma Kalyanak images and HD wallpapers with family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: There Is No Enemy out of Your Soul. The Real Enemies Live Inside Yourself, They Are Anger, Pride, Curvedness, Greed, Attachments, and Hate. Mahavir Jayanti Greetings to You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Follow the Path of Non-Violence and Take the Holy Pledge on This Auspicious Day of Mahavir Jayanti. Wish You and Your Family a Very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Mahavir Bless You Abundantly and Fill Your Life With Happiness, Success and Help You To Get What You Desire. Wishing All My Friends Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day of Mahavir Jayanti, I Pray That Swami Mahavir May Bless You With a Life of Non-Violence, Compassion, and Kindness. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mahavir Jayanti to Your Family and Friends!

There are various key practices that Lord Mahavira introduced into Jainsim. These are the pillars of the religion that people study about. Spreading these stories and encouraging more people to live by Lord Mahavira’s words is a key part of this celebration.

