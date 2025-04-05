Mahavir Jayanti, also popularly known as Mahavira Janma Kalyanaka, is one of the most important religious festivals in Jainism. This annual event celebrates the birth of Mahavira, the twenty-fourth and last Tīrthaṅkara of the present Avasarpiṇi. According to Jain scriptures, Mahavira was born on the thirteenth day of the bright half of the moon in the month of Chaitra in the year 599 BCE (Chaitra Sud 13). In the Gregorian calendar, the festivity of Mahavir Jayanti occurs either in the month of March or April. This year, Mahavir Jayanti 2025 falls on Thursday, April 10, 2025. It will be the 2623th birth anniversary of Mahavir Swami this year on April 10. According to drikpanchang, the Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 01:25 on April 10, 2025, and end at 03:30 am on April 11, 2025. Mahavir Jayanti Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Status, Facebook Quotes, Wishes, SMS and Wallpapers for Lord Mahavira's Birth Anniversary.

Mahavira was born into the Jnatra clan of the Ikshvaku dynasty as the son of King Siddhartha of Kundagrama and Queen Trishala. During her pregnancy, Trishala was believed to have 16 auspicious dreams, all signifying the coming of a great soul. According to Shvetambara tradition, Mahavira was born in Kshatriyakund of Bihar, while some modern historians consider Kundagram, which is today's Kundalpur in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, as his birthplace. In this article, let’s know more about Mahavir Jayanti 2025 date, timings and the significance of the annual event. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Utkal Divas, Ram Navami, Vaisakhi, Ambedkar Jayanti and More, Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Mahavir Jayanti 2025 Date

Mahavir Jayanti 2025 falls on Thursday, April 10.

Mahavir Jayanti 2025 Timings

Mahavir Swami this year on April 10. According to drikpanchang, the Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 01:25 on April 10, 2025 and end at 03:30 am on April 11, 2025.

Mahavir Jayanti Significance

Mahavir Jayanti is observed by Jains as the birth anniversary of Mahavir. Mahavir, also known as Vardhamana, established the core tenets of Jainism. He was the 24th and last Jain sage. Hence, this day is celebrated by the Jain community worldwide with great excitement and devotion. He was named Vardhamana, meaning ‘the one who grows’, because of the increased prosperity in the kingdom at the time of his birth.

On this day, processions of Lord Mahavira are held by devotees on a chariot called rath yatra. On the way, stavans, i.e., religious rhymes, are recited. The statues of Mahavira are given a ceremonial anointment called the abhisheka. During the day, members of the Jain community engage in charitable act, prayers, pujas, and vrata. Many devotees visit temples dedicated to Mahavira to meditate and offer prayers.

