Mangala Gari Vrat is observed on the Tuesdays that fall during the Shravan month of the Hindu calendar. Mangala Gauri Vrat 2023 will be observed on July 11. Mangala Gauri Vrat holds cultural and social significance as it not only strengthens the bond between husband and wife but also provides an opportunity for women to come together, share their experiences, and pray for the well-being of their families. It is an important Hindu fasting ritual observed by married women in some parts of India, particularly in North India. As you observe Namgala Gauri Vrat 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Day Dedicated to Goddess Gauri.

It is dedicated to Goddess Gauri, who is considered to be an incarnation of Goddess Parvati, the consort of Lord Shiva. Observed on Tuesdays during the Hindu month of Shravan (July-August), the fasting begins early in the morning and continues till the evening. Married women observe this fast to seek the blessings of Goddess Gauri for a happy and prosperous married life and the well-being and longevity of their husbands. Here is a wide range collection of messages that you can download and share with all your friends and family to wish them Happy Mangala Gauri Vrat 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Send Sawan Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers & Quotes on During Holy Month.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Parvati Remove Obstacles From Your Life and Bless You With Immense Success. Happy Mangla Gauri Vrat!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Mangla Gauri Vrat Enlighten Your Soul With Divinity and Grace!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Gauri Shower You With Her Choicest Blessings. Happy Mangla Gauri Vrat!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Celebrations of Mangala Gauri Vrat Fill Your Hearts With Light and Colours.

Throughout the day, women abstain from consuming food and water until they break their fast in the evening after performing the evening puja. It is believed that observing this fast with dedication and sincerity can fulfil one's desires and bring happiness and harmony in married life.

Wishing everyone a Happy Mangala Gauri Vrat 2023!

