Mattu Pongal 2021: The festival of Pongal celebrated in Tamil Nadu lasts for four days. Mattu Pongal is celebrated on the third day of Pongal, the harvest festival which begins from January 14 till January 17. On this day, families gather together and enjoy delicious food amongst other celebrations. There is a belief about Mattu Pongal that once Lord Shiva asked Nandi the bull to go to earth and send a message to humans that they should eat only once a month but massage with oil and take bath every day. Nandi went to the people of the earth and said to eat food every day and massage it once a month.

Lord Shiva became angry at Nandi that you have reversed my message to humans. Because of this, he said that now you have to live on earth and plowing people's fields so that they can grow more grains. On Makar Sankranthi festival, people decorate their house and rangolis, muggulu and kolam designs are the centre of those decorations.

On the day of Mattu Pongal, cattle are bathed and their horns are painted. Gold horns are worn on their horns and decorated with bells, colourful beads, garlands around the neck of the bulls, after which people perform the aarti of the cattle and then they touch the feet of the bulls. After this, offerings are made to bulls. The first rice of the crop is offered at the feet of the Sun God when the paddy crop is harvested. On Pongal people also make beautiful kolam designs and muggulu patterns. e beautiful kolam patterns and Happy Pongal pot rangoli designs.

Mattu Pongal is celebrated on the third day of the Pongal festival. This festival is celebrated at the beginning of the year when the paddy crop is planted. To show gratitude to Lord Surya, he is offered a dish of Pongal, after which he is accepted as a Prasad. The festival of Pongal is celebrated for four days. During this festival, people bathe their cattle, cows, bulls and other farm animals. People also make Rangoli with flour or coloured chalk powder inside or outside their homes.

