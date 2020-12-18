The holiday season is upon us, which also means the year has almost come towards its ending. We waited for this so long! Not that things will be better overnight, but thought of better days and being hopeful is what is keeping us excited to look forward to the coming year. At the moment, people around the world are busy decorating their house for merrymaking. Christmas 2020 is set to look a little different than in previous years, thanks to COVID-19 pandemic, but hey that does not mean the celebration will be less fun. It gives us all the more reason to find joy in little things. Hence, we have rounded up funniest Christmas 2020 funny memes and jokes to keep you laughing over the festive season, and to share on your Instagram stories too. So, ‘ho, ho, ho’ at these hilarious reactions on Santa, Xmas tree and more to enjoy the season of merry!

The holiday season is so different this year. Everything has gone virtual. Most of us are living away from families, some along, others with their immediate family members. The festive celebrations will be low-key, but cookies, and other delicious recipes, and decorations, everything is on. And so are the good old fashioned memes! These Christmas jokes will have you chuckling and filled with happiness that will leave you merry and bright throughout the season! So, without any further delay, check out hilarious Christmas 2020 jokes and reactions and giggle at Santa’s expense.

Check Reactions!

Christmas 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pro Tip!

Christmas 2020 Funny Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

How Many of You?

Christmas 2020 Funny Jokes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

That Look!

Christmas Funny Memes and Jokes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hahaha, Smart!

Christmas 2020 Reactions (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Christmas is an important celebration, and people around the world welcome the festival with joy. Because of the pandemic, things are different and challenging, but everyone is trying their best to keep the merriment going. Let us spread joy and laughter and end 2020 with a much-needed smile! Merry Christmas, everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).