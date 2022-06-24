Midsummers day is observed on June 24 every year. It is the period of time in the middle of summer. The midsummer dates vary in different states but are generally observed around the summer solstice. The undivided Christian church has declared June 24 as the feast day of early Christian martyr St. John the Baptist. The observance of St John's eve starts an evening before and is known as St John’s eve. As you celebrate Midsummer 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. WhatsApp Stickers, Lovely HD Wallpapers, Greetings, Midsummer Sayings And SMS To Send on Estival Solstice

The midsummer celebrations are particularly important in Northern Europe including Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania but are also strongly observed in Poland, Russia, Belarus, Germany, Flanders, Ireland, parts of the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Malta and many more places. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them midsummer 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Summer Solstice 2022: Interesting Midsummer Facts That You May Not Have Known About The Longest Day of The Year.

The midsummer day, June 24, is a public holiday in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Quebec (Canada). Earlier, in Sweden and Finland also it was a public holiday but it was later moved to Friday and Saturday between June 19 and June 26. In Austria, this day is celebrated with a procession of ships down the Danube River as it flows through the wine-growing Wachau Valley north of Vienna. People celebrate this day by sending messages to their loved ones to wish them on this day. Here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them Midsummer Day 2022. Wishing everyone a Happy Midsummer Day 2022!

