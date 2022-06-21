With the summer solstice in June begins the summer season in the Northern Hemisphere. The first day of summer will be observed on Tuesday, June 21. The June solstice is also known as the summer solstice occurs when the sun travels along its northernmost part in the sky. It is the astronomical start of the summer season in Northern Hemisphere and winter in the southern hemisphere. As you observe the first day of Summer 2022 in the Northern Hemisphere, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Summer Solstice WhatsApp Greetings, Images, Quotes and SMS to Celebrate the Longest Day of the Year

The summer solstice is the longest day and the shortest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. On this day, the earth arrives at the point in its orbit where the North Pole is at its maximum tilt towards the sun, which is about 23.5 degrees. On this day the Northern Hemisphere receives sunlight at the most direct angle of the year. This day marks the beginning of the summer season in the Northern Hemisphere. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Summer Solstice 2022 Date & Time: When is The Longest Day of The Year? Know Midsummer Traditions, Facts, Significance And Everything About The Event.

The word solstice is derived from the Latin word solstitium in which Sol means sun and stitium means still or stopped. On this day the sun reaches its northernmost point in the sky and the sun’s path does not change for a brief period of time. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and relatives to wish them the first day of summer 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone the first day of summer 2022!

