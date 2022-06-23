Each year Christians celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus' precursor, John the Baptist, as a Christian feast day. The occasion Nativity of John The Baptist 2022 will be on Friday, June 24. The Day is also rendered in names like Birth of John the Baptist, Nativity of the Forerunner, or colloquially stating Johnmas or St. John's Day. Jesus said, "Among those born of women, there has been none greater than John the Baptist" (Mt 11:11). Thence, different Christian denominations celebrate the Solemnity of the Nativity of Saint John the Baptist as a high-ranking liturgical feast, kept in Roman Catholic, Lutheran, Eastern Orthodox, and Anglican churches. The Gospel of Luke is considered the sole biblical account of the birth of John the baptist. As we celebrate the feast of saint day, we have thoroughly explained the history, liturgical celebration and importance of the annual occasion below. Why Does Quebec Celebrate Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day? From History to Significance, Here's Everything You Need To Know About This Important Holiday.

Nativity of John The Baptist History & Liturgical Celebration

According to the records in the New testaments, people for a long time interpreted the life of John the Baptist as preparation for the coming of Jesus Christ. The Gospel of Luke states that the parents of John the Baptist were Zechariah or Zachary, a Jewish priest, and Elizabeth, Mary's cousin. Both the couple were being the age of childbearing when Angel Gabriel visited Zachary and told him that his wife would bear a child. As per sources, as an infant in the womb, John recognized Jesus' presence in Mary's womb when Mary visited Elizabeth soon after the Annunciation. June 24 is marked as the Nativity of John the Baptist, which comes three months after the Annunciation day when the angel Gabriel told Mary that her cousin Elizabeth was in her sixth month of pregnancy.

Nativity of John The Baptist Customs & Significance

'Saint John's fires' are illuminated on hilltops all over Europe to celebrate the holy occasion. John's Day is marked in ancient folklore as one of the great "charmed" festivals of the year, when people search for the open treasure, which is said to lie in an open space, waiting for the lucky finder. Furthermore, herbs are given unusual powers of healing, which they retain if plucked during the night of the feast.

