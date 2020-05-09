Mother's Day 2020 HD Images, Quotes & Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Mother's Day With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings

Happy Mother's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Mother's Day or International Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of month May. The dates of Happy Mother's Day wary from year to year. Mother's Day 2020 will be celebrated on May 10, which happens to be the second Sunday of the month. It is day of appreciation for the care and love we get from our lovely mothers. The love for mothers is not and cannot be confined to just one day, but as a mark of appreciation, Mother's Day is celebrated. With the advent of social media, we can now wish our mothers and express the love for them over WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. To help you pick special Mother's Day 2020 wishes, we have listed some greetings below. Mother's Day 2020 During Coronavirus Lockdown: 4 Ways to Celebrate and Surprise Your Mom if You Are Staying Away From Home.

Mother's Day 2020 is going to be a different one as world is battling the COVID-19 virus. People usually buy gifts for their mothers but due to coronavirus lockdown it is unlikely that we will be able to go out. So, you might have do it with just the messages this time. However, even a simple greeting will work wonders for you. Check out some Mother's Day 2020 greetings with Mother's Day HD images, Mother's Day quotes & Mother's Day wallpapers.

Mother's Day 2020 Wish Reads: Mom, You Have Filled My Life With The Aroma Of Your Love, I Feel So Blessed To Have You. I Love You. Happy Mother's Day. Homemade Mother's Day 2020 Gifts: Surprise Your Mom With These DIY Presents That You Can Easily Make Amid Lockdown (Watch Videos).

Mother's Day 2020 Wish Reads: May All The Love You Gave To Us Come Back To You A Hundredfold On This Special Day And Always. Happy Mother's Day.

Mother's Day 2020 Wish Reads: Mom, You Are The Most Special Person In My Life. I Will Always Remain Grateful To God For Making You A Part Of My Life. Happy Mother's Day.

Mother's Day 2020 Wish Reads: There Will Be So Many Times You Feel Like You've Failed. But In The Eyes, Heart, And Mind Of Your Child, You Are Super Mom. Happy Mother's Day.

Happy Mother's Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

You can also send Mother's Day 2020 WhatsApp stickers, which can be downloaded from here for free. We hope that Mother's Day 2020 turns out to be a special occasion for you all despite the limitations we have this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, pick one of the above wishes and forward it to your mother. It will mean a lot for her—Happy Mother's Day to all of you.