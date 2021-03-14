Mother's Day 2021 in the United Kingdom will be celebrated on March 14, 2021. This event is observed every year in the UK in the month of March. However, the date keeps on changing. Mother's Day in the UK is also known by the name Mothering Sunday which honours mothers and other mother figures, such as grandmothers, stepmothers and mothers-in-law. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Happy Mother's Day 2021 wishes, HD images, Facebook messages, WhatsApp stickers, GIF greetings and SMS to celebrate motherhood.

On Mothering Sunday or Mother's Day in UK, people take their mothers to restaurants, give them greeting cards, gifts and special customised cake. The actual celebration of Mothering Sunday traditionally means to visit the church, where they were baptized or where they attended services when they were children. By this, families were reunited, as adults returned to the towns and villages where they grew up. In time, it became customary for young people who were working as servants in large houses, to be given a holiday on Mothering Sunday.

On Mother's Day 2021 in the United Kingdom, it might be difficult to visit your hometown and meet your mothers or mother in laws or grandmothers. In that case, you can send out, heart touching Happy Mother's Day 2021 HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers and meaningful quotes which is available for free download below.

Happy Mother’s Day 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mothers Day! Thank You for Everything You’ve Done for Us. It’s More Than We Can Ever Repay You!

Happy Mother’s Day 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Laughing With Us in the Best of Times and Sticking With Us Through the Worst of Times! What Would We Do Without You?

Happy Mother’s Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Love You and Wish You the Best Mothers Day!

Mother’s Day 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Mother’s Day! We Wouldn’t Be Here if It Wasn’t for You. Literally.

Happy Mother's Day WhatsApp Stickers

Get innovative this Mother's Day 2021 by sending out amazing WhatsApp stickers from here. We wish you all a very Happy Mother's Day 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2021 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).