The beautiful north-eastern state of India, Nagaland was founded today, on December 1, 1963. With its foundation, it became the 16th state of the country. Bordered by the state of Arunachal Pradesh to the north, Assam to the west, Manipur to the south and the Sagaing Region of Myanmar to the east, the state and its scenic beauty is a treat to the eyes. Nagaland has experienced insurgency, as well as inter-ethnic conflict since the 1950s, which have limited the state’s economic development. Every year, Nagaland Statehood Day is observed with great enthusiasm, but this year, the pandemic has limited the celebration. You can observe this significant day by sharing Nagaland Statehood Day 2020 wishes, HD images, messages, beautiful photos of Nagaland and greetings through Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms. In addition, we also bring you the direct link of WhatsApp stickers to make the event even more memorable. Nagaland Statehood Day 2020 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, CM Neiphiu Rio & Others Extend Greetings to the People of Nagaland.

Every year, Nagaland Day is observed amid grand thrill. Traditional folk dances are performed by the citizens, and the state’s foundation day is observed with other remarkable performances along with the chief minister’s speech. Citizens remember the sacrifice and struggling of the founding fathers who conceptualised the idea of Naga nationalism and sovereignty. This year, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will pay his tribute and address the state, reportedly at the Secretariat Plaza. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted on the statehood day celebrations, you can greet each other virtually by sharing Nagaland Statehood Day 2020 wishes, messages, HD images, Facebook greetings, WhatsApp stickers and more.

