Naraka Chaturdashi is observed on the fourteenth day of Krishna Paksha of the Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of October or November. Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 will be observed on October 24. It is also known as Kali Chaudas, Narak Chaudas, Roopchaudas, Chhoti Diwali, Narak Viaran Chaturdashi or Bhoot Chaturdashi. Celebrating the second day of the five-day Diwali festivities, here are some Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages that you can download and send to your friends and family to wish them with images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this auspicious day of Choti Diwali. Happy Diwali 2022 in Advance Images & Greetings for Free Download Online.

According to Hindu literature, the demon Narakasura was killed on this day by Krishna and Satyabhama. Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated a day before Diwali and is a day to abolish laziness and evil which create hell in one’s life and shine light on life. Celebrating Chhoti Diwali and Naraka Chaturdashi 2022, here are Naraka Chaturdashi 2022 wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages that you can download and send to your loved ones to wish them with images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this auspicious day of Choti Diwali. Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 Date & Kali Chaudas Time: From Choddo Prodeep Ritual to Significance, Know Everything About West Bengal’s Own Halloween Day Celebrated on the Night of Kali Puja.

On this day, people perform Puja with oil, flowers and sandalwood. The rituals of this day are highly suggestive of the origin of Diwali as a harvest festival. On this day, delicacies are prepared like Poha or Pova. The rice is taken from the fresh harvest available at that time. Wishing everyone a Happy Naraka Chaturdashi 2022!

