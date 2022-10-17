Have you ever heard about Indian Halloween? How fascinated are you with the concept of ghostly stories and events? Well, now you can even celebrate the Western holiday with a bit of a twist. Instead of Jack-O-Lanterns, people in West Bengal celebrate the spookiest festival of Bhoot Chaturdashi by lighting diyas. The tradition holds an extraordinary place in the hearts of Bengalis who celebrate the occasion on the fourteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik as per the dates in the Saka era calendar. As per Drik Panchang, Bhoot Chaturdashi is known as Kali Chaudas, which should not be confused with Roop Chaudas and Narak Chaturdashi. In the Gregorian Calendar, Bhoot Chaturdashi 2022 will be marked on Monday, 24 October, on the night of Kali Puja. Keep scrolling down to read about the popular Choddo Prodeep ritual and how the Bengali community observes the eerie event! When Is Diwali 2022? Date, Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat, Significance, History – Know How Diwali Festival Is Celebrated in Different Parts of India.

What Is Choddo Prodeep Ritual?

On the day of Bhoot Chaturdashi, Bengali people light up 14 earthen oil lamps known as 'Prodeep' around their homes at the time between dusk and night. This custom is performed to chase the dark evil spirits away from the residence and prevent them from entering the houses. The 'fourteen lamps' symbolise 14 forefathers who are welcomed and warded off on the same day. The term 'Choddo' in the observance is fourteen in Bengali. Families also make diyas from the mud taken from their garden, which is placed near the Tulsi plant, outside the window sill of the washroom, and then the rest by the doorstep of each room.

Bhoot Chaturdashi Significance

Haunted folklore in Bengal says that the spirits of ancestors come back to their houses on the night of Bhoot Chaturdashi and the 'Choddo Prodeep' help them find their dear abode. Bengal has its horror history of black magic, so people perform Kali Puja and worship the Goddess to keep their families and children safe. It is said that on Bhoot Chaturdashi, Tantriks, often referred to as black magicians, abduct kids the night before Kali Puja and sacrifice them the next day to achieve dark magic powers. For this reason, this observance became the day parents keep their kids secure at home. Many Bengalis also cook and eat fourteen kinds of leafy vegetables known as 'Choddo Shaak' as part of Bhoot Chaturdashi's custom.

