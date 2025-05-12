In a shocking incident caught on CCTV, an Amazon delivery driver was seen defecating on a homeowner's doorstep in Los Angeles, followed by urinating on another homeowner’s porch. The driver, working under Amazon Fresh, left the homeowners a "Mother's Day surprise," on May 11, with one finding a dirty paper towel in a planter box. The unsettling video quickly went viral, leading Amazon to take swift action. The company expressed deep concern over the driver's actions, confirming the individual has been fired. Amazon apologised to the affected customers, stating, “We are deeply disturbed by the unacceptable behavior.” ‘It Was a Clean Poop’: Woman Arrested After Defecating on Another Driver’s Car During Road Rage Incident in Pennsylvania; Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Amazon Driver Fired for Pooping, Urinating on Porches

I’m not sure if she ate some bad chocolate covered strawberries or is angry about working on Mother’s Day, but this Amazon driver just dropped off two completely different packages on the steps of this Los Angeles home. pic.twitter.com/FOCgsXjUbH — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 11, 2025

