Every year, National Tampon Day is observed on May 12 across the United States of America (USA) to educate people about tampons and its uses during menstruation. As a personal hygiene product, tampons are effective for managing menstrual flow comfortably. Unlike sanitary pads, tampons are worn internally, offering comfort and hygiene, especially in situations where access to clean, private restroom facilities is limited. Tampons are absorbent hygiene products that are inserted into the vaginal canal to absorb menstrual blood directly, offering a clean and discreet solution during periods. National Tampon Day 2025 falls on Monday, May 12. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Tampons are ideal for sports, swimming, or other active routines where sanitary pads might cause discomfort. They are chosen for travel or busy days when changing pads may be less convenient. In this article, let’s know more about National Tampon Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. How To Use a Tampon During Menstruation? Learn How To Insert and Remove a Tampon; Everything You Need To Know.

National Tampon Day 2025 Date

National Tampon Day 2025 falls on Monday, May 12.

National Tampon Day Significance

National Tampon Day serves as an excellent opportunity to help and encourage informed use and broad access to tampons. This day helps in educating people about the use and benefits of tampons as it is an important step toward menstrual equity and normalising conversations about reproductive health.

The compact size of tampons makes them easy to carry, and because they don’t require adhesive or bulky packaging. This day also helps in dispelling myths around menstruation and educating people with correct information about menstrual hygiene.

