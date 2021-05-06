National Beverage Day in US is celebrated every year on May 6. Beverages come in many forms, whether you prefer a hot beverage or a cold one, the choice is yours. This event encourages us to sit back, relax, and enjoy the favorite beverages. Every beverage has its own unique taste. Make your beverage carbonated or mix it up as a cocktail or a mocktail as the case may be. Beverages may be freshly squeezed, frozen, blended, or creamy. They can even be sweet, sour, bitter, smooth, or dry. Meanwhile, on the occasion of the National Beverage Day 2021, we will help you with the observance's date, significance, and all that you should know about the history of beverages.

National Beverage Day 2021 Date

National Beverage Day 2021 is on Thursday, May 6. It is indeed the best time to enjoy your favorite beverages.

National Beverage Day History & Significance

Beverages have always existed, in one form or another, since the beginning of mankind. Drinks take varied forms and significance in different cultures. They can be viewed as a once-in-a-while treat. For some beverages like tea or coffee are an essential drink to keep them motivated during work.

The origins of this day are not exactly known. Early mentions of National Beverage Day can be found as early as 1921. At this time, the day was known as Bottled Carbonated Beverage day. It was thought of as a way to promote bottled fizzy drinks as “pure” and “wholesome”

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly when Bottled Carbonated Beverage Day permanently became the less specific National Beverage Day, as ads throughout the 1920s alternately referred to it as National Carbonated Beverage Day or simply Beverage Day, among others.

On National Beverage Day 2021, you can throw up a party for your friends and relatives where different forms of beverages with exotic foods can be offered. You can also enjoy your favorite beer by playing a music track like Beer for My Horses” by Toby Keith and Willie Nelson.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2021 10:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).