National Doctors’ Day 2020 in India is celebrated on July 1. The day marks both the birth and death anniversary of a legendary figure, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was an eminent Indian physician, educationist, philanthropist, freedom fighter and politician who also served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1948 until his death in 1882. He was born on July 1, 1882, and at aged 80, on the same day in 1962, he passed away. Every year on July 1, India remembers him by observing National Doctors’ Day. Sending Happy National Doctors’ Day wishes, HD images and greetings are a common way to recognise the efforts of the medical professionals. In this article, we bring you National Doctors’ Day 2020 messages in Hindi, that are perfect for your Facebook post and also accurate to send Happy Doctors’ Day wishes along with WhatsApp stickers.

The significance of acknowledging the efforts of doctors across the nation is more important than ever. Given the pandemic, we witness them as our frontline heroes who are risking their lives every day, to save those who are infected with COVID-19. National Doctors’ Day 2020 is an important day to thank all the medical professionals and salute them for everything they do. Download our latest collection of National Doctors’ Day 2020 messages in Hindi, wishes, WhatsApp sticker images, Doctors’ Day GIFs and greetings to send across Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.

National Doctors’ Day 2020 Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ek Acha Chikitsak Dawa Kam, Khyal Zyada Rakhne Ki Salah Deta Hai!

National Doctors’ Day 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jahan Kahin Bhi Dawa Ki Kala Ko Pyar Kiya Jata Hai, Wahan Manawta Ko Bhi Pyar Kiya Jaata Hai!

National Doctors’ Day 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ek Chikitsak, Dekhne Ke Liye Aankh Aur Manav Jaati Mein Kamzori Ke Liye Ilaj Pradan Karta Hai. Wah Ek Hai Jo Humein Umeed De Sakta Hai Jab Hum Kasht Mein Hon.

National Doctors’ Day 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eeshwar Sabke Jeevan Mein Raksha Khud Se Nahi Kar Paate, Isliye Dharti Par Apne Roop Mein Doctor Ko Bhej Diya Hai

National Doctors’ Day 2020 Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ek Doctor Hi Hota Hai, Jo Rote Huye Aaye Huye Ko Hansate Hue Bhejta Hai!

National Doctors' Day GIFs:

Send GIF With Message: Dawn of Relief, Obliging, Caring, Tolerant, Omniscient, Reasonable. Happy Doctor’s Day

How to Download National Doctors’ Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp is quite widely used these days by people across the world. For every event, the Facebook-owned app has introduced various images. Likewise, for National Doctors’ Day, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest WhatsApp Stickers. We hope the above National Doctors’ Day 2020 messages in Hindi will be useful to you as the nation remembers Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2020 09:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).