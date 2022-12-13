National Energy Conservation Day 2022 is celebrated every year in India on December 14. The day was established after the Energy Conservation Act was executed by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in the country. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency is a constitutional body that comes under the Government of India and helps in the development of policies and strategies in order to reduce energy use. As we celebrate National Energy Conservation Day 2022, let’s learn about the history and significance of the day. Energy Conservation Bill 2022: Parliament Passes Bill to Promote Non-Fossil Energy Sources and Carbon Credit Trading.

History of National Energy Conservation Day

Energy Conservation Day has been celebrated on December 14 every year since 1991. It involves user activity detection, profiling, and appliance interaction behaviours. The Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), an Indian governmental body created in 1978, engages in promoting energy efficiency and conservation in every walk of life. PCRA has organised mass media campaigns in television, radio, and print media. World Environment Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know History, Eco Day Slogan, Objective And Significance of The Global Celebration.

Energy conservation is the effort to reduce wasteful energy consumption by using fewer energy services. National Energy Conservation Day in India is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of energy as well as conserving it. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency is a government organization in India that was created in 2001. It is responsible for promoting energy efficiency and conservation. Protection and Conservation of Natural Resources are done by Community Natural Resources Management (CNRM).

Significance of National Energy Conservation Day

National Energy Conservation Day plays a significant role in our lives as it allows us to reflect on our energy consumption. Energy conservation should be rooted in the behaviour of every human being to help promote the plan of energy conservation. Observing appliance usage, establishing an energy usage profile, and revealing energy consumption patterns in circumstances where energy is used poorly, can pinpoint user habits and behaviours in energy consumption. Achieving a balance between energy load and user comfort is complex yet essential for energy conservation.

