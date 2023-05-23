Every year, National Heat Awareness Day is observed in the United States of America on the last Friday of May. This year, National Heat Awareness Day 2023 will fall on Friday, May 27. National Heat Awareness Day was established by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the National Weather Service in the US to alert workers, employers, and the public about the (preventable) health hazards related to heat. The day also educates people around the world about conditions arising out of heat, like heatstroke, exhaustion, and dehydration. As National Heat Awareness Day 2023 approaches, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Odisha Heat Wave Forecast: State Records Maximum Temperature of 40 Degree Celsius, IMD Forecasts Heat Spell for Next Five Days.

National Heat Awareness Day 2023 Date

National Heat Awareness Day 2023 will be observed on Friday, May 27.

National Heat Awareness Day History

People suffer and die from heat-related illnesses that could be easily taken care of and prevented with precautions. Outdoor workers are particularly vulnerable to heat. As a result, this day was created to raise awareness about the dangers of high temperatures. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the National Weather Service, an agency of the US Federal Government, formed National Heat Awareness Day. There is no record of its first observance, so the exact date is unknown. Heatwave in Maharashtra: Scorcher of May Makes State Sweat; 40 Degrees Celsius Plus in 26 Districts in Past Two-Three Days.

National Heat Awareness Day Significance

National Heat Awareness Day is considered an important day in the US as it educates people about the hazards of heat waves and their effects on health. The day encourages people to consume more water as it is one of the easiest ways to avoid heat-related illnesses. National Heat Awareness Day Day is a perfect opportunity to remind people that many outdoor workers and labourers are at risk of serious heat-related conditions. On National Heat Awareness Day 2023, let’s pledge to spread awareness to overcome high-temperature-related issues by doing our bit to save the planet!

