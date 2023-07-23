National Parents Day is a holiday observed in the United States on the fourth Sunday of July each year. This year it will be observed on July 23. As you observe National Parents Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of National Parents Day quote, National Parents Day 2023 greetings, Happy Parents' Day 2023 wishes, National Parents Day HD wallpapers, National Parents Day 2023 images, Happy Parents Day 2023 wishes and WhatsApp messages you can download and share with one and all on this day. Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, WhatsApp Stickers and Mom-Dad Quotes to Share With Your Parents.

It is a day dedicated to honouring and appreciating parents and parental figures for their contributions to the lives of their children and the well-being of their families. The concept of National Parents' Day was introduced by Senator Trent Lott and supported by members of the Unification Church, particularly Rev. Sun Myung Moon and his wife, Dr Hak Ja Han Moon. The holiday was officially established by the United States Congress and signed into law by President Bill Clinton on October 14, 1994.

The main objective of National Parents' Day is to recognise and celebrate the importance of parental figures in children's lives and acknowledge their significant role in shaping the future of the nation. This day promotes the well-being of families and encourages responsible parenting practices that contribute to the healthy development of children. Here is a wide range of quotes saying Happy National Parents Day 2023 that you can download and share with all your loved ones on this day.

National Parents' Day 2023 Wishes and Greetings

National Parents’ Day 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mom and Dad, You Two Are the Most Wonderful Human Beings I Have Ever Known. Best Wishes to You on Parents' Day.

National Parents’ Day 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: No Words in the World Can Express My Love and Respect for You, Mom and Dad. You Are My Strength, My Inspiration and My Love. Best Wishes on Parents’ Day to the Both of You.

National Parents’ Day 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: For All This Time, You Helped Me Grow and Move Ahead in Life as a Better and Polished Person. Thanks for Your Guidance and Support. Wishing You a Very Happy Parents’ Day, Mom and Dad.

National Parents’ Day 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Parents' Day to the People Who Mean the World to Me. You Have Filled My Heart and My Life With So Much Joy and Happiness.

National Parents’ Day 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Very Happy Parents' Day to My Mom and Dad, Who Are My Lucky Charms, Who Have Made Me the Most Fortunate Child in This World With All Their Love, Care and Affection.

On National Parents' Day, various activities and events are organized to honour parents, including community gatherings, special church services, family picnics, and cultural programs. Children often show their affection and appreciation through cards, gifts, and spending quality time with their parents. Wishing everyone a Happy National Parents Day 2023!

