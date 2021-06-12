In the US and Europe, National Rose Day is celebrated every year on the second Saturday of June. This year, National Rose Day will be celebrated on June 12, Saturday. National Rose Day is observed every year to celebrate the ‘Rose’ wine that is enjoyed by millions of people across the world. Rose wine even complements several dishes and it is one of the oldest known types of wines. The rose wine was first produced around 600 BC. The colour of rose wine is darker than white wine and lighter than red wine.

It is generally made out of red grapes and that makes them unique in terms of smell, colour and taste. There are several types of rose wines available in the market. To get the pinking colour of the red wine, the grape skin needs to stay in contact with the juice for a particular time. And the whole process of making the rose wine is known as maceration. However, National Rose Day is also celebrated to honour the beautiful flower, Rose. The flower is a symbol of romance, love and togetherness. Now for several years, people across the globe use red roses as a symbol of romance and love.

Now, National Rose Day 2021 or National Rose Wine Day 2021 will be celebrated in the United States and Europe with lots of joy. People celebrate the day by having a bottle of rose wine along with their friends and family. However, this time the celebration will be different from other years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. So, to celebrate the special day one can also send Happy National Rose Day greetings, messages, WhatsApp wishes and HD images to their loved ones. Here we have compiled the latest messages, WhatsApp wishes, quotes, greetings and HD images for the National Rose Day 2021 celebration. Take a look:

Anything is possible with sparkle and a little pink.

Not all girls are made of sugar and spice and everything nice. Some girls are made of sarcasm, wine, and everything fine.

The world looks better through rosé coloured glasses.

Rosé the day away.

Wine brings to life the hidden secrets of the soul.

Stop and smell the rosé.

