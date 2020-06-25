Imagine sitting in your work cubicles and having furry pooches moving around sniffing and asking for belly rubs or treats! If you are a dog lover then it would be no less than a heavenly workplace, but as of now, you can only imagine. Since most of us are stuck at home these days due to lockdown. But June 26 marks the celebration of National Take Your Dogs to Work Day. A fun observation it is marked to bring more awareness and encourage pet adoption. This observance is marked on every Friday after the Father's Day celebration. So this year, National Take Your Pet to Work Will be on June 26. Let us know more about it. Quarantine Time With Pets: From Happy Dog Spraining Tail From Excessive Wagging to Man Using Drone to Walk Dog, 5 Cutest Videos on Internet to Watch RN!

History and Significance

The first celebrations of this unofficial holiday began in the year 1996. It was created by Pet Sitters International to highlight how having a pet brings happiness in the lives of people. The people here found that a lot of people leave their pets at home and head to work, often making the pooches feel alone. And often the dogs are later abandoned because people cannot cope up with work and pets together. So to help them find good homes which give them love and respect them, this fun celebration was initiated. This day is celebrated in Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Israel.

On this day, people can get their pooches to work and spend a fun day with others, it enhances more pet and human interaction. Besides, there are certain events and charities held on this day by animal NGOs that again help to promote the adoption of dogs from local shelters. This year the celebrations are likely to not take place as most companies and employees are all operating from home. So right now every day seems like Take Your Pet to Work Day for dog owners.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).