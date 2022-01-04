National Trivia Day is observed on January 4th of every year to celebrate all things factual. The day recognizes some unusual facts that not many know but are essential and seamlessly engrossing. Trivia are pieces of information that are often considered to be insignificant. One might have found that fact randomly from anywhere and about any particular topic. So, on National Trivia Day the person gets a chance to share those little less importantly considered pieces of information with others.

History Of National Trivia Day

Debuted in 1981, Trivial Pursuit, the world-famous trivia game gave the idea of National Trivia Day. As trivia continued to accelerate, Trivial Pursuit emerged in Montreal, Quebec, Canada in 1979, and because of Chris Haney and Scott Abbott, it became one of the world’s most famous board games. This day was founded by Robert L. Birch of Pun Corps in 1980. Pun Corps is the company that would produce the Trivial Pursuit board game.

Some Random Trivia For National Trivia Day 2022

1. There is a phenomenon that is observed in some reptiles and a few bird species called parthenogenesis, where the animals can self-fertilize to become pregnant.

2. Rome was the first city ever to reach a million people.

3. The Sun makes 99.8 percent of our Solar system.

4. Ancient Roman surgeons were trained to block out the screams of human pain.

5. Apples, peaches, and raspberries are all members of the Rose Family.

6. Snakes can help predict Earthquakes.

7. An animal’s yawns is based on how large its brain is. The bigger the brain, the longer they will yawn.

8. Dinosaurs would swallow large rocks which stayed in their stomach to help churn and digest food.

9. A strawberry is not an actual berry, but a banana is.

10. Humans can not taste food without saliva.

How To Observe National Trivia Day 2022?

All you have to do is organize a quiz competition at the dinner table or read an Encyclopedia. Or order a pizza or two and let the knowledge competition begin! Exchange some fun facts with your friends and family, or spend the day watching trivia shows on TV if they so desire.

