National Youth Day is the celebration of the young guns of this country, who have the potential of shaping a healthier and better future for India. Commemorated on the birth anniversary of the celebrated Indian personality - Swami Vivekandna, National Youth Day celebrations are sure to be extra special. National Youth Day 2022 will be observed on January 12, also known as Vivekananda Jayanti. As we prepare to celebrate National Youth Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this annual observance, the significance of Vivekananda Jayanti 2022 and more. National Youth Day 2022: Ten Interesting Facts And Life Lessons to Learn From Swami Vivekananda on his Birth Anniversary.

When is National Youth Day?

National Youth Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and is therefore marked on January 12 every year. Born on January 12, 1863, Swami Vivekananda played a crucial role in changing the way people perceived India worldwide.

Why is Swami Vivekandna Jayanti Celebrated as National Youth Day?

The life and work of Swami Vivekananda have inspired millions of people for several years. In 1985, the Government of India made a note that the ideologies of Vivekananda can especially inspire the youth and help shape their lives. This is why his birth anniversary has been celebrated as National Youth Day ever since. Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2022 Wishes: Download National Youth Day Images and Inspiring Quotes To Celebrate Yuva Diwas on January 12.

Celebration of National Youth Day

Every year, National Youth Day is filled with various events and functions in schools and colleges, conferences, speeches, competitions and more. The idea is to help harness the talent in the youth of India and to give them a platform to express how they feel about various issues. The celebration of National Youth Day also involves observing various conferences and events where the youth of India participate, share and exchange ideas and celebrate the life and works of Swami Vivekananda.

National Youth Day 2022 will begin with the inauguration of the National Youth Festival 2022. Initially slated to be an on-ground event in Puducherry, the celebration will instead be virtual as India tackles the wrath of a third wave. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy and Safe National Youth Day 2022!

