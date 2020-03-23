Navaratri 2020 Dates: Know The Difference Between Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri

Maa Durga (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Navaratri is the celebration of nine nights worshipping Goddess Durga Maa. And the utterance of Navratri always brings to mind the Dandiya raas that accompanies with it. But that is not the only Navaratri celebration in the country. The nine-day festival is celebrated four times. Chaitra Navratri 2020 is approaching soon and will be marked from March 25 this year. It celebrates the beginning of the Hindu calendar year, the month of Chaitra. The one that is celebrated in the latter part of the year is called Sharad Navratri. Both of these festivals have nine days of fasting and worshipping Goddess Durga Maa. So what is the difference between the two other than the dates? Read below to know more. Chaitra Navratri 2020 Dates: Know Significance of Worshiping Goddess Durga During Nine-Day Navaratri Festival.

What is Chaitra Navratri?

The Navaratri celebration which begins with the Hindu calendar month of Chaitra is Chaitra Navratri. It usually takes place between the months of March and April. Since it is the beginning of the spring season, it is also called as Vasantha Navratri. This nine-day festival ends with Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Rama. Chaitra Navratri 2020 begins from March 25 and will go on till April 2. Chaitra Navratri 2020 Dos and Don'ts: 10 Important Things to Keep in Mind During Nine-Night Festival to Seek Blessings From Maa Durga.

What is Sharad Navratri?

Sharad Navratri is the nine-day celebration and worship of Goddess Durga Maa during the month of Ashwin in the Hindu calendar. It is celebrated during the winter months of India. It falls during the months of September-October. Sharad Navratri 2020 will begin on October 17 and go on till October 26. During this Navaratri we have a celebration with Garba and dandiya raas.

While Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of a new year, Sharad Navaratri takes places towards the end of the gregorian year. Chaitra Navratri is also celebrated with other new year day celebrations like Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Navreh in different communities. Sharad Navratri ends and begins the festival of lights Diwali in India. Other than these two nine-day celebrations, the other two are Ashada Navaratri and Magha Navaratri.