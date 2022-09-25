Golu is the annual celebration of the nine-day festival celebrating the gods and goddesses in heaven. Commemorated during the period of Sharad Navaratri, Golu 2022 will be celebrated from September 26 to October 4. Golu is predominantly celebrated in South India and is also known as Kolu, Gombe Habba, Bommai Kolu or Bommala Koluvu. To mark this festival, people decorate and arrange an array of dolls on multiple steps and decorate with lights, flowers, etc. Golu is considered to be one of the most important festivals in South India, and as we prepare to celebrate Golu 2022, here is everything you need to know about Golu, how to celebrate this festival, Doll Arrangement for Bommai Kolu 2022, and more. Navratri 2022 Calendar With Full Puja Dates & Time: From Ghatasthapana Muhurat to Kanya Pujan Tithi to Dussehra Date, Get Complete Schedule of Grand Hindu Festival.

When is Golu 2022?

As mentioned above, Golu 2022 will begin on September 26 and go on till October 4. This nine-day festival marks the days of Sharad Navaratri and is believed to be a very auspicious time of the year. Celebrated after the end of Pitru Paksha - a time of mourning where people pay homage to their ancestors, Golu celebrations revolve around capturing and depicting the mythological stories of various gods and goddesses in Hinduism.

Significance of Golu

To celebrate Golu, people often set up a multi-step display of toys and dolls that capture various scenes and stories from the Puranas. Traditionally people keep either 3, 5, 7, 9 or 11-step Golu every year. The number of steps is supposed to be odd in number, and each step often captures a different story from Hindu mythology. During this 9-day festival, people also prepare various special delicacies, each holding some significance to a God or Goddess and also take this opportunity to socialise with friends and family.

Navaratri Bommai Golu 2022 (File Image)

Visiting each other to see Golu decorations and singing songs and prayers about the festival is all common part of the Golu celebration. This festival also celebrates and offers prayers, especially to Goddess Parvati, Goddess Saraswati and Goddess Lakshmi, on different days of the festival. We hope that Golu 2022 fills your life with the prosperity and happiness you deserve.

