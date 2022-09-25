Navratri is one of the biggest Hindu festivals that is celebrated across India. While there are four Navratris which are commemorated at the beginning of the four seasons, Sharad Navaratri, which marks the beginning of winter, is believed to be the most important one. Navratri, as the name suggests, is a nine-day festival where we celebrate the nine different avatars of Goddess Shakti. Sharad Navratri 2022 will be celebrated from September 26 and go on till October 4. Dussehra will mark the end of Navratri on October 5. Since Navratri is this grand festivity of 10-days, it is important to understand the nine-day festival calendar to plan our days. As we prepare to celebrate Sharad Navaratri 2022, here is the complete Navratri 2022 calendar, how to celebrate nine days of Navratri, the Navratri Goddesses list and more. You will find everything in key rituals associated with the festival such as Ghatasthapana puja date and time (Shubh Muhurat), Kanya Pujan 2022 date (Tithi), and also Dussehra or Vijayadashami 2022 date and time. Sharad Navratri 2022: Which Vehicle Will Goddess Durga Arrive and Depart In This Year? Know All About the Significance of Her Vahan.

Navratri 2022 Day 1 - Sept 26, Monday - Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

The first day of Navratri is often marked with the Ghatasthapana Puja, where the auspicious idol or earthen pot in which Goddess Shakti is believed to reside, is placed in the house. On the first day of Navratri, Goddess Shailiputri is revered.

According to Drik Panchang,

Ashwina Ghatasthapana on Monday, September 26, 2022

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:28 AM to 08:01 AM

Duration - 01 Hour 33 Mins

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 12:06 PM to 12:54 PM

Navaratri 2022 Day 2 - Sept 27, Tuesday - Brahmacharini Puja, Chandra Darshana

Goddess Brahmacharini is revered on the second day of Navratri. In this form, Parvati became Yogini, her unmarried self. Brahmacharini is worshipped for emancipation or moksha and endowment of peace and prosperity. Navratri Colours 2022 List With Dates: Colours To Wear on 9 Days of Navratri.

Navaratri 2022 Day 3 - Sept 28, Wednesday - Chandraghanta Puja, Sindoor Tritiya

The Tritiya tithi in Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta. Goddess Chandraghanta, whose name is derived from the fact that after marrying Shiva, Parvati adorned her forehead with the Ardha Chandra, is believed to be the embodiment of beauty and bravery.

Navaratri 2022 Day 4 - September 29 - Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi

The fourth day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda. Known as the embodiment of the creative power of the universe, Goddess Kushmanda is believed to create vegetation on earth.

Navaratri 2022 Day 5 - September 30 - Skandamata Puja, Upang Lalita Vrat

Goddess Skandamata — as the name suggests — refers to the mother of Lord Skanda — the eldest son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Riding a ferocious lion, as she wears the peace-indicating white-coloured saree, Skandamata is believed to be the embodiment of the transition that a mother can go through to protect her child, when in danger. Navratri and Durga Puja Difference: Ahead of Shardiya Navratri 2022, From Food to Festivities, Know How These Two Celebrations Are More Different Than You Think!

Navratri 2022 Day 6 - October 1 - Katyayani Puja

Born to sage Katyayana, she is an incarnation of Durga and is shown to exhibit courage and the sixth day of Navaratri is dedicated to her. The day of Katyayini Puja is important in the Eastern parts of the country as well, since it marks the day of Maha Shashti — marking the beginning of Durga Puja in East India.

Navaratri 2022 Day 7 - October 2 - Kaalratri Puja & Saraswati Avahana

The seventh day of Navratri 2022 is dedicated to Goddess Kalaratri. Considered to be the most ferocious form of Goddess Shakti, Kalaratri is said to denote the form of the Goddess who killed the demons Sumbha and Nisumbha. This day is also marked as the first day of Saraswati Puja, where people prepare for the grand observance on the day of Maha Ashtami.

Navaratri 2022 Day 8 - October 3 - Mahagauri Puja, Saraswati Puja, Durga Ashtami, Sandhi Puja, Kanya Pujan

The eighth day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri — the form of Goddess Parvati that embodies peace and intelligence. This day is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja in South India and some parts of North India. The eighth day of Navratri is especially important in Eastern parts of the country where it is celebrated as Maha Ashtami — one of the most important days of Durga Puja. An important ritual of Kanya Pujan takes place either on Durga Ashtami or Maha Navami tithi. In this young girls are invited home, treated with delicious prasad and given cute gifts. They are usually nine in number representing each form of Goddess Durga.

Navaratri 2022 Day 9 - October 4 - Siddhidatri Puja, Maha Navami, Ayudha Puja, Kanya Pujan, Navami Homa, Navratri Parana

The last day of Navaratri is dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri. Sitting on a lotus, she is believed to possess and bestow all types of Siddhis. Here, she has four hands and is also known as Mahalakshmi. The last day of Navratri is also celebrated as Maha Navami in East India.

Navaratri 2022 Day 10 - October 5 - Dussehra, Vijayadashami

The nine-day festival of Sharad Navratri ends with Dussehra or Vijayadashami on its tenth day. This year, Dussehra 2022 falls on October 5, Wednesday. On this day, Lord Rama killed the demon king Ravana to restore Dharma in the universe. The day also celebrates Vijayadashami which tells the story of Goddess Durga slaying buffalo demon king Mahishasura to bring in peace to the earth.

We hope that this detailed Navaratri 2022 calendar adds to the celebration of this festival in your community. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Sharad Navaratri 2022!

