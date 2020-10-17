The nine-day festival of Navaratri is here and celebrations have begun. The festivities begin on October 17 and ends on October 25, during which people worship and pray to Goddess Durga Maa and her nine forms. Navratri is celebrated in different parts of the country by following varying customs and traditions. On each of the nine days, specific colours are assigned and Goddess Durga is also dressed in sarees corresponding to the colour. Devotees also dress in the same colour and worship Goddess Durga. However, this year due to COVID-19 pandemic, wearing facemasks have become a norm, hence people will also be coordinating their masks in these colours. Read below to find a day-wise colour calendar to match your facemasks for Navaratri. Navratri 2020: From Shailputri to Siddhidatri, Significance of Nine Forms of Maa Durga and Holy Mantras to Seek Blessings & Good Luck.

Each of the colours that are adorned during this festival has its own special significance. Each of them is associated with one form of Goddess Durga and so it attaches a deeper meaning to it. Tranquillity, peace, purity, auspiciousness, cheerfulness are some of the qualities related to specific colours. So women especially enjoy dressing up in those colours, and it is no surprise if we have matching masks this time around. With stylish facemasks always making a mark, we give you a list of Navratri 2020 colours. Navratri 2020 Ghatasthapana Timing & Puja Samagri: Why Is Kalash Sthapana Important During Sharad Navaratri? Essential Ingredients You Will Need to Offer Prayers to Maa Durga.

Here's a Pic of Navratri 2020 Colours For Masks:

This picture is being circulated on different social media platforms.

Here's a Detailed Colour Chart for Navratri 2020

Navratri 2020 colours (Photo Credits: File Image)

This Navratri, let your matching masks also do the talking! We wish you have a great and safe festive celebration.

