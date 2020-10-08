The nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped during the 9-night festival Navratri. This year Navaratri will begin on October 17, and end on October 25. Each day, each one of the nine forms of Mata Durga is offered prayers. All nine forms of goddess Durga have their own distinct significance. Also known as Navadurga or Nabadurga, the nine manifestations of the goddess Durga hold a very important place in Hinduism, especially worshipped during the festival of Navratri. With Navratri less than a few days to go, let's talk about the different forms of Devi maa, significance and holy mantras are known to bring it good luck and blessings. The first form of the maa Durga is called Shailputri, the second is Brahmacharini, the third is Chandraghanta, the fourth is Kushmanda, the fifth is Skandmata, the sixth is Katyayani, the seventh is Kalratri, the eighth is called Mahagauri and the ninth form is called Siddhidatri. Durga Puja 2020 Calendar for Five-Day Festival: When Is Durga Ashtami? Check Full Dates and Day-Wise Pujo Chart to Worship Maa Durga.

Shailputri

The first form of Maa Durga is celebrated on the first day of Navratri is Shailputri. She was born as a daughter to the Himalayas, mounts on Taurus with a trident in the right hand and lotus in the left hand.

Holy Mantra: ॐ ऐं ह्रीं क्लीं चामुण्डाय विच्चे ॐ शैलपुत्री देव्यै नम:।

Brahmacharini

Brahmacharini is the second of the nine powers of Mother Durga. Here the word Brahma means penance and charni of austerity. She holds a lotus on her left hand and a chanting garland in the right hand.

Holy Mantra: या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ ब्रह्मचारिणी रूपेण संस्थिता।

नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नम:।।

Chandraghanta

The third power of Maa Durga is named as Chandraghanta. On the third day of Navratri, she is worshipped. Her head has a crescent-shaped like a bell and the colour of her body is bright like gold. The lion is his conveyance.

Holy Mantra: पिण्डजप्रवरारूढा चण्डकोपास्त्रकैर्युता।

प्रसादं तनुते मह्यं चंद्रघण्टेति विश्रुता।।

Kushmanda

The fourth form of Mata Durga is named Kushmanda. She is named Kushmanda because of her slow, light laugh that is said to have created the universe. On the fourth day in Navratri, the form of Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped. It is said that worshipping Mata Kushmanda frees a man and leads him to happiness, prosperity and progress.

Holy Mantra: 'ॐ कूष्माण्डायै नम:।।'

Skandamata

The fifth form of Maa Durga is called Skandmata. Maa Skandamata is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri Puja. She is also called Padmasana Devi. Her vehicle is also a lion. In the scriptures, the fifth day of Navratri Pujan has been described as Pushkal.

Holy Mantra: ॐ देवी स्कन्दमातायै नमः॥

Katyayani

The sixth form of Maa Durga is called Katyayani. Maa Katyayani Amodya is worshipped on the sixth day of Durga Puja. The devotees get darshan of maa Katyayani with ease and celebrate the day with great enthusiasm.

Holy Mantra: कात्यायनी महामाये, महायोगिन्यधीश्वरी।

नन्दगोपसुतं देवी, पति मे कुरु ते नमः।।

Kaalratri

The seventh form of Maa Durga is called Kalratri. She is also called Shubhadkari. On the seventh day of Durga Puja, devotees worship Maa Kalratri. For the true devotees, doors of all the attainments of the universe are opened.

Holy Mantra: ऊं ऐं ह्रीं क्लीं चामुण्डायै विच्चै ऊं कालरात्रि दैव्ये नम:।

Mahagauri

The eighth form of Maa Durga is named Mahagauri. On the eighth day of Durga Puja, Mahagauri is celebrated. Her power is unfailing and very fruitful.

Holy Mantra: श्वेते वृषे समरूढा श्वेताम्बराधरा शुचिः।

महागौरी शुभं दद्यान्महादेवप्रमोददा।।

Siddhidatri

The ninth power of Maa Durga is called Siddhidatri. As the name suggests, she is known to provide all kinds of accomplishments. Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped last amongst the nine forms of maa Durga. On offering prayers to her, all the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled.

Holy Mantra: ॐ सिद्धिदात्र्यै नम:।

Happy Navratri 2020! Celebrate each of the days whole-heartedly to convince Goddess Durga as her blessings are known to take away all the problems of your life.

