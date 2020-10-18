Navratri is celebrated with great fanfare across the country. While the celebrations have been curtailed this year due to COVID-19 pandemic, people continue to observe the festival at home. Navratri 2020 began on October 17 and culminates on October 25. On the nine days of the festival, nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. Vijayadashami or Dussehra is the last day of Sharad Navratri, a significant occasion celebrated with great pomp and fervour. Devotees fast and dedicate time to worship Goddess Brahmacharini on Day 2 of Navaratri by performing various ritualistic prayers and traditions. People wish each other saying Happy Navaratri during the occasion. As we celebrate Navaratri 2020 Day 2, wherein Brahmacharini Puja is held, you can also send them beautiful Navratri greetings as WhatsApp message, Facebook greetings, Instagram Stories, GIF Images, Messages and SMS. People also share Navratri WhatsApp Stickers to celebrate the occasion. Navratri 2020 Colours of Facemasks & Dates: Day-Wise Navaratri Colour Code For the Nine Days Festival Dedicated to Goddess Durga.

We bring to you a list of Happy Navratri wishes to share with your friends and family this festive season. Our list also includes Maa Durga Photos, Mata Rani HD photos, Goddess Durga Images, Navdurga HD Images, Navrati GIFs, Durga Maa GIF Images and a lot more. Each day of the Navratri is associated with a particular colour which devotees wear on that particular day. The festival is celebrated under different names in different parts of India. The customs, traditions and rituals also change depending on the regional significance of the observance. However, the core essence of the festival celebrates the victory of good over evil. Happy Navratri 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Mata Rani Photos, Facebook Status and Messages to Wish on Navaratri Festival.

