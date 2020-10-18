The festival of Sharad Navratri has begun and so have celebrations. Each day of Navratri is dedicated to one manifestation of Goddess Durga and on the second day, devotees worship Devi Brahmacharini, a form of Maa Durga. The celebration of nine nights follows a colour chart every year. This year, Navratri 2020, Day 2 colour is orange. Sharad Navaratri began on October 17, and the festivity continues till October 25, 2020. Brahmacharini Puja 2020 will be held on October 18. Devi Brahmacharini is the unmarried form of Maa Parvati who lived an ascetic life, did penance to marry Lord Shiva. Devotees worship Maa Brahmacharini by observing fast and offering special prayers to her. They chant mantras and follow the ritualistic traditions to celebrate the occasion. Navratri 2020 Dates & List of Colours PDF Free Download Online: Full Schedule of Navratri And 9 Colours to Wear on Each Day of the Festival Celebrating Goddess Durga.

Goddess Brahmacharini is said to be the second avatar of Goddess Durga. When Parvati took birth as the daughter of Parvat Raj Himalaya, she realises her love for Lord Shiva. Hence, she decided to win his love. According to the legends, it was Rishi Narad who advised her to follow tapasya (austerity) to get Lord Shiva as her divine consort. Her severe penance gave her the name of "Brahmacharini." In the Hindu scripture, Goddess Brahmacharini is described wearing white clothes, holds a japa mala (rosary) in her right hand and kamandal (a vessel for holding water) her left hand. It is because of this reason, that devotees wear white clothes on the second day of Navratri. Navratri 2020 Colours of Facemasks & Dates: Day-Wise Navaratri Colour Code For the Nine Days Festival Dedicated to Goddess Durga.

Maa Brahmacharini Puja Vidhi, Mantra and Prarthana

Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped on the second day of Navratri. Brahma means the one “self-existent spirit, absolute reality, universal self, personal God, the sacred knowledge.” And Charini is the feminine version of someone who is charya. It means “occupation with, engaging, proceeding, behaviour, conduct, to follow, moving in, and going after.” Happy Navratri 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Mata Rani Photos, Facebook Status and Messages to Wish on Navaratri Festival.

Maa Brahmacharini Mantra—Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah

Maa Brahmacharini Prarthana—Dadhana Kara Padmabhyamakshamala Kamandalu, Devi Prasidatu Mayi Brahmacharinyanuttama

Maa Brahmacharini is extremely radiant and majestic. Her appearance is quiet and absorbed in meditation. On the second day of Navratri, devotees are advised to observe fast and chant mantras with full devotion. If impressed Devi blesses him or her with success, wisdom and knowledge.

