Navreh is the Kashmiri New Year, observed on the first day of the Chaitra month, and holds great cultural and spiritual importance for Kashmiri Hindus. The word Navreh comes from Sanskrit "Nav Varsha," meaning "New Year." It is believed that on this day, the legendary Saptrishi Era began, making it a historically significant occasion. The festival symbolises renewal, prosperity, and devotion. Navreh 2025 will be observed on Sunday, March 30. To celebrate the festival, we bring you Navreh 2025 greetings, Kashmiri New Year images, wishes, thoughtful messages, quotes and HD wallpapers that you can share with your friends and family.

In the morning, family members wake up early and the first thing they see is this sacred platter, which is believed to bring good fortune for the coming year. As you celebrate Navreh 2025, share Navreh 2025 greetings, Kashmiri New Year images, wishes, thoughtful messages, quotes and HD wallpapers. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year's Days.

Navreh is celebrated with prayers, temple visits, and recitations of sacred texts. Many Kashmiri Pandits also offer prayers to Sharika Devi, the presiding deity of Kashmir, at the famous Hari Parbat shrine. Traditional dishes like Nadru Yakhni (lotus stem curry), Dum Aloo, and Modur Pulao (sweet saffron rice) are prepared as part of the celebrations. This festival is not just a cultural event but also a time for Kashmiri Pandits to reconnect with their heritage and traditions, especially those who live outside Kashmir. Despite displacement and migration, the spirit of Navreh remains strong, serving as a reminder of the rich history and identity of the Kashmiri Hindu community.

