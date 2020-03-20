Navroz Mubarak 2020 Greetings & Nowruz HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIFs, SMS, Quotes and Wishes to Send on Persian New Year

Happy Navroz (File Image)

Happy Nowruz 2020, readers: People across the world are excited as the festivities of Nowruz (or spelt as Navroz), the Iranian New Year, also popularly known as Persian New Year, is here. Nowruz 2020 is celebrated on March 20. The celebrations’ date might vary a bit for other countries due to geographical reasons. People observe the festival of Nowruz with grandeur and pomp. They send Nowruz wishes and greetings to their loved ones on this auspicious day. If you, too, are looking for the top trending collection of Nowruz Mubarak greetings and Happy Navroz wishes, then you have come to the right place as we have it all here below. Happy Nowruz 2020 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Stickers, Navroz Mubarak Messages, Hike Images, GIFs and SMS Templates on Persian New Year.

The search engine platforms are buzzing with keywords like Nowruz greetings, Nowruz 2020 wishes, Nowruz WhatsApp Stickers, Nowruz messages, Nowruz Mubarak greetings, Happy Navroz 2020 messages, Persian New Year greetings, Happy Iranian New Year messages and more. People can share these popular Nowruz 2020 wishes and greetings through WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram stories, Snapchat messages, and Hike messages as well. It is a sweet gesture to connect with your friends, family, relatives etc. on this special festive occasion and wish them ‘Happy Nowruz 2020’. Happy Persian New Year 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Navroz Mubarak Images, Facebook GIF Greetings, SMS and Messages to Send on Nowruz.

If you are searching for some the most amazing and sweetest Nowruz 2020 wishes and greetings, then your search should end here, as we have got it covered for you. We, at LatestLY, bring you a set of the latest collection of Nowruz 2020 messages, which you will enjoy sharing with your loved ones on this auspicious day of Persian New Year, also known as Iranian New Year.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Have the Opportunity, Once More to Right Some Wrongs, To Pray for Peace, to Plant a Tree, And Sing More Joyful Songs. Nowruz Mubarak

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Achieve Success in Every Facet of Life, And All Your Heartfelt Wishes Comes True, Wishing You a Happy New Year of Happiness & Prosperity, Nowruz Mubarak

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Pray for Your and Your Family’s Happiness and Well-Being. May You All Have an Amazing Year Ahead. Happy Nowruz!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope This Nowruz Brings Lots of Love & Warmth for You and Your Loved Ones… Do Not Hate Anyone As We Have Got the LIFE to LOVE and NOT to HATE Others. Happy Nowruz!

How to Download Navroz Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers Online?

People can also send across the latest 2020 Nowruz greetings and wishes to their dear ones via text messages, picture messages, GIFs, videos, and not to forget SMSes too. Another way of wishing ‘Happy Nowruz’ is by downloading creative and popular stickers through ‘WhatsApp Stickers’ and ‘Hike Stickers’ and send it on respective platforms. HERE is the download link. We wish everyone a very Happy Navroz 2020.