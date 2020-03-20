Happy Nowruz 2020 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Stickers, Navroz Mubarak Messages, Hike Images, GIFs and SMS Templates on Persian New Year

Nowruz Mubarak (File Image)

NHappy Nowruz 2020, everyone! The Persian New Year is here, which means traditions, scrumptious food and exchange of greetings. Nowruz, also spelt as Navroz is the New Year festivity celebrated in Iran, Afghanistan and the Kurdish regions of Turkey and Syria and throughout Central Asia. Persians and Iranians come together to observe this day, celebrated on the very first day of spring. Nowruz 2020 will be celebrated today, March 20. On this special day, the searches for Happy Nowruz 2020 wishes and Navroz Mubarak messages are increasingly high on Google, as naturally, people look for festive words to send to their families and friends. Hence, we have compiled the best Happy Nowruz 2020 wishes, SMS templates, Navroz Mubarak messages and greetings that you can send along with WhatsApp stickers, Hike images and GIFs to wish on the Persian New Year 2020. Nowruz 2020: 'How to Say Happy Nowruz' to 'What is on The Haft-Seen Table', All FAQs About Persian New Year Answered.

Nowruz is a Persian word, which means “new day.” It essentially marks the first day of the first month in the Iranian calendars. The celebrations centre on seeing relatives picnicking, travelling and eating traditional food. However, the festival celebrations have lately been redefined with the introduction of online messaging apps and social media. The increasing usage of smartphones has led people sharing more and more greetings to their near ones, especially those who live far, to reconnect on occasion. For Nowruz 2020, here we bring you some meaningful wishes and Navroz Mubarak messages dedicated to the Persian New Year 2020 to send via WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Happy Nowruz 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Every Day of the New Year Glow With New Cheer and Happiness for You and Your Family. Navroz Mubarak

Happy Nowruz 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Make Our Nowruz Celebration a Happier One by Spending It Together. Wish You a More Than Ever. Navroz Mubarak!

Navroz Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Coming Year Take You on the Path to Glory Where All Your Endeavours Become Glorious and Your Life Becomes a Success Story. Navroz Mubarak!

Navroz Mubarak Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Year That Marks the Beginning of Remarkable Era of Success and Happiness in Your Life. Navroz Mubarak

Nowruz 2020 GIFs:

Send This GIF With This Message: May Your Year Be Filled With a Spirit of Love, Compassion and Togetherness. Happy Persian New Year

How to Download Nowruz WhatsApp Stickers?

Like all the other festivals, WhatsApp has also unveiled beautiful stickers dedicated to Nowruz 2020. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download Nowruz 2020 WhatsApp stickers.

We hope that the above Nowruz 2020 wishes and greetings will be useful to you while you celebrate the Persian New Year. Happy Nowruz!