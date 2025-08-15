Nowruz, the Persian New Year, is celebrated on the first day of the spring equinox, which falls on March 20 or March 21. However, the Parsi community in India follows the Shahenshahi calendar, which does not account for leap years. Hence, the celebration is moved by 200 days from its original date. Nowruz 2025 in India is on August 15. Nowruz is observed with prayers at fire temples, symbolising purification and renewal. Families clean and decorate their homes beforehand to welcome the festive season. Sharing Navroz Mubarak greetings is a significant ritual that is followed annually, allowing individuals to stay connected during the festival. To celebrate Nowruz 2025 in India, we bring you Nowruz 2025 wishes, HD images and wallpapers for free download online. These Nowruz 2025 wishes are perfect to share with Navroz Mubarak greetings, quotes, messages and photos to celebrate the Parsi New Year in India.

The significance of Nowruz lies in its message of renewal, harmony and gratitude. Rooted in Zoroastrian traditions, it honours the cycles of nature, the triumph of light over darkness and the spiritual cleansing that comes with the New Year. It is a cultural festival and a reminder to begin afresh with kindness, truth and hope. To celebrate the festival of Nowruz on August 15, share these Navroz Mubarak greetings, quotes, messages and Parsi New Year photos with your friends and family.

Along with sharing Parsi New Year greetings, families prepare traditional Parsi delicacies, exchange gifts and visit relatives, reinforcing the values of love and togetherness. Enjoy the auspicious occasion by sharing heartfelt greetings with your loved ones as you celebrate the festival.

