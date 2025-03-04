International Women’s Day 2025 is observed globally on March 8 and is an important occasion dedicated to recognising the remarkable achievements and contributions of women across every sphere of society. From the home to the workforce, from politics to education, the day shines a spotlight on women’s progress, challenges and the ongoing pursuit of gender equality. This day not only provides an opportunity to celebrate the gains women have made but also serves as a powerful call to action, urging individuals, organisations and governments to continue striving toward a more equitable future. International Women’s Day 2025 offers a platform to examine the historical struggles for women's rights, reflect on the progress made and set the stage for continued advocacy. International Women’s Day 2025: Pink Slogans, Pink Flowers, Pink Champagne and Pink Tax

International Women’s Day History

International Women’s Day has its roots in the early 1900s, during a period marked by rapid industrialisation and significant social movements. The concept of dedicating a day to champion women’s rights was first introduced by Clara Zetkin, a prominent German feminist and socialist, at the 1910 International Socialist Women’s Congress. Zetkin proposed the idea of a global day of action where women would unite to demand their basic rights, including better working conditions, the right to vote and the end of gender-based discrimination.

The first official International Women's Day was celebrated on March 19, 1911, in several European countries including Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. During this event, thousands of women gathered to protest for political, social and economic equality.

International Women’s Day 2025 Significance

International Women’s Day is significant for a multitude of reasons. At its core, the day serves as a reminder of the vital contributions that women make to society, whether in the workforce, the home or in leadership roles. It also draws attention to the historical and ongoing fight for gender equality. While significant progress has been made in various areas such as women’s participation in politics, education and the workplace, gender inequality remains a persistent issue.

The day highlights the importance of solidarity and collective action. Whether it’s supporting female entrepreneurs, advocating for policy changes or simply raising awareness, International Women’s Day brings together people from all walks of life to advocate for women's rights and dignity.

International Women’s Day 2025 Theme

In 2025, the theme for International Women's Day is ‘For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.’ The theme calls for the recognition that empowering women, particularly in fields like climate action, education and leadership is not only a matter of fairness but also essential for creating positive change for future generations.

