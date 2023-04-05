Panguni Uthiram 2023 is observed on April 5. This annual observance is a very important Tamil festival dedicated to Lord Murugan, Ayappa, Shiva and Vishnu. As the name suggests, Panguni Uthiram marks the time when the Uthiram Nakshatra prevails during the Tamil month of Panguni. Panguni Uthiram celebrations usually coincide with the full moon day or Purnima Tithi. To mark this auspicious day, people are sure to share Happy Panguni Uthiram 2023 wishes and messages, Panguni Uthiram 2023 greetings, Happy Panguni Uthiram Images and wallpapers, Panguni Uthiram Whatsapp stickers and Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Panguni Uthiram is considered to be an extremely important and significant festival for Tamil Hindus. On the occasion of Panguni Uthiram, the temples of Lord Subramaniyan organise various grand events and functions. Devotees carry a kavadi for the fulfilment of vows. Devotees flock in hundreds to all the Murugan temples for the Panguni Uthiram festival. For many Tamilians, Panguni Uthiram acts as a celebration of the earth's elements and commemorates the arrival of the spring season. April 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Get Full List of Important Dates in the Fourth Month.

As we prepare to celebrate Panguni Uthiram 2023, here are some Happy Panguni Uthiram 2023 wishes and messages, Panguni Uthiram 2023 greetings, Happy Panguni Uthiram Images and Wallpapers, Panguni Uthiram Whatsapp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

Panguni Uthiram (File Image)

Panguni Uthiram (File Image)

Panguni Uthiram (File Image)

Panguni Uthiram (File Image)

Panguni Uthiram (File Image)

Panguni Uthiram (File Image)

We hope these messages and greetings add to your festivities for the day. In addition, the celebration of Panguni Uthiram has been commemorated with great fanfare and excitement across several temples of Lord Ayappa and Lord Murugan or Subramaniyan. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Panguni Uthiram.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2023 08:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).