The annual commemoration, Panguni Uthiram, is a Tamil Hindu festival celebrating the Moon's transit into the Uthiram Nakshatra during the Hindu month of Panguni or Phalgun. Panguni Uthiram 2024 will be celebrated on March 25. Panguni is the last month in the Tamil Hindu calendar, and the celebration marks our way closer to the Tamil New Year. Panguni Uthiram 2024 celebrations are sure to be filled with various important events and are believed to signify the weddings of various deities. Panguni Uthiram Images for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Status Messages, SMS and Greetings To Celebrate the Tamil Hindu Festival.

Many also believe Panguni Uthiram to be the day that Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean of milk. As we prepare to celebrate Panguni Uthiram 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Panguni Uthiram and more.

Panguni Uthiram 2024 Date in Tamil

Panguni Uthiram is celebrated on the full moon day in the Tamil Hindu month of Panguni. As the name suggests, it commemorates the time the Moon transits into Panguni Nakshatra.

The Uthiram Nakshatra begins at 07.34 am on March 24, 2024, and will continue until 10.38 am on March 25, 2024. Since the Panguni Purnima tithi is marked on March 25, Panguni Uthiram will also be celebrated on the same day. Panguni Uthiram: Devotees Throng Thiruparankundram Sri Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (See Pictures).

Rituals & Significance of Panguni Uthiram

The celebration of Panguni Uthiram is considered an auspicious and important affair for Tamil Hindus worldwide. Panguni Uthiram is associated with various mythologically significant events, such as the weddings of Shiva and Parvati, Rama and Sita, Murugan (Kartikeya) and Devasena, Ranganatha (Vishnu) and Andal, and the manifestation of Ayyappan.

Panguni Uthiram Vrat Katha (Watch Video)

The Pangani Uthiram celebrations aim to promote and celebrate the married life of a householder and are celebrated by millions in unique ways. Having a sacred bath on this day and visiting temples to offer prayers are standard practices.

We hope the celebration of Panguni Uthiram 2024 brings you and your family all the love, light, and happiness. We wish you a very happy Panguni Uthiram.

