Parivartini Ekadashi is a Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu and is observed with great devotion by devotees across India. The Parivartini Ekadashi vrat is observed on the 11th day, ie, Ekadashi, in the month of Ashwin, which falls in September-October in the Gregorian calendar. Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat 2025 falls on Wednesday, September 3. As per religious beliefs, it is said that worshipping Lord Vamana on Parivartini Ekadashi also means honouring the three deities – Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Mahesha. According to drikpanchang, the Parana time on September 4 is from 01:35 PM to 04:02 PM while the Parana Day Hari Vasara End Moment will be at 10:18 AM. In this article, let’s know more about Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat Katha, mythological story and significance. September 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of National and International Events.

Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat Katha

There are 24 types of Ekadashi in a year, all associated with various incarnations of Lord Vishnu. As far as Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat katha is considered, here’s a popular legend related to it.

As per a popular legend, once there was a powerful demon king named Bali, the grandson of Prahlad. Though he was very generous, he became proud of his power after conquering the three worlds. The Gods prayed to Lord Vishnu seeking his help, following which Lord Vishnu then took the form of a dwarf Brahmin (Vamana avatar) and approached King Bali during a yajna. Lord Vamana asked for just three steps of land to which Bali agreed. Suddenly, Lord Vamana grew in size and with the first step, he covered the earth, with the second step, he covered the heavens.

For the third step, Bali humbly offered his own head. Lord Vamana placed his foot on Bali’s head and sent him to the Patal Lok. Impressed by Bali’s devotion and generosity, Lord Vishnu granted him a boon. He said that once every year, Bali could visit his kingdom and people. This day of Lord Vishnu turning in his sleep (Parivartan) during Chaturmas is celebrated as Parivartini Ekadashi.

Parivartini Ekadashi Significance

Parivartini Ekadashi Vrat holds great significance in Hinduism as the day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that by observing this fast, a person is freed from all sins and can attain salvation. Also, devotees who listen to the story of this Ekadashi fast is said to eradicate sins and receive the merit equivalent to performing an Ashvamedha Yajna.

