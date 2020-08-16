The holy festival of Paryushan Parva 2020 started on August 15 and end on August 22. It is the most important annual ritual for people belonging to the Jain community. The festival is also known as Parva Dhiraj. The five main vows of Jain ethical code are emphasised during this time. There are no set rules, and followers are encouraged to practise according to their ability and desires. During the Paryushana, people also send each other Paryushan Parva wishes and Micchami Dukkadam messages to each other, the later to seek forgiveness from near ones. This is why, in this article, we bring you Paryushan Parva 2020 wishes with images and Micchami Dukkadam HD wallpapers for free download online. These Paryushan Parva 2020 messages and greetings can be sent along with WhatsApp Stickers. In addition, you can also celebrate the Jain festival by using Paryushan Parva 2020 HD images and photos while sharing devotional messages, GIFs and thoughtful quotes on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.

Paryushan Parva is a festival when people are encouraged to self-analyse and deep introspection. Every year, the Jain festival of Paryushan falls on the Hindu calendar, Bhadrapad month’s Shukla Paksha and it usually is celebrated in August or September. This year, the festival is in August, and people already began to prepare for the festival. You can start Paryushan Parva 2020 festival by sending these Micchami Dukkadam 2020 HD images, and wallpapers that are free to download online and share along with WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook messages, greetings and Instagram posts.

Paryushan Parva 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Sticker Message Reads: Micchami Dukkadam

Paryushan Parva 2020 HD Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Sticker Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion, I Seek Forgiveness From You, if I Have Hurt You or Your Feelings, Knowingly or Unknowingly, Directly or Indirectly During the Last Year. Michhami Dukkadam!!!

Micchami Dukkadam 2020 HD Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Sticker Message Reads: As We Celebrate Mahaparva Parsyushan, With a Humble Heart and Folded Hands, I Ask for Your Forgiveness if I Have Knowingly or Unknowingly Hurt You in Some Way Through My Words or Actions. Michhami Dukkadam.

Micchami Dukkadam HD Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Sticker Message Reads: Jeevan Path Par Chalte Chalte, Ho Jaati Hain Kai Galtiyan. Har Bhool Ke Liye Saaf Mann Aur Swach Hriday Se Kshama Yachna Karte Hain. Michhami Dukkadam.

How to Download Paryushan Parva 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp, like every other festival, has introduced a beautiful collection of stickers to observe the festival of Paryushan Parva. To download the latest WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to make the celebration memorable. We hope that the above Paryushan Parva 2020 HD images and Micchami Dukkadam wallpapers will be useful to you while celebrating the festival with your near ones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2020 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).