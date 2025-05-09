Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, known as “Pochishe Boishakh” in Bengal, is celebrated with reverence and pride across West Bengal and among Bengali communities worldwide. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, the Nobel laureate, poet, philosopher, musician, and painter who redefined Indian literature and culture. According to the Bengali calendar, Tagore was born on the 25th day of the month of Boishakh in 1268 B.E. (7 May 1861 in the Gregorian calendar), and the day is observed annually based on the Bengali tithi. This year's is Rabindranath Tagore's 164th birth anniversary. While many states across India will observe Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025 on May 7, West Bengal, following the traditional Bengali calendar will observe Pochishe Boishakh on May 9. To honour Kabiguru on his birth anniversary, we bring you best quotes by Rabindranath Tagore. These Pochishe Boishakh 2025 wishes, messages, greetings, sayings, HD images and wallpapers can be shared online to celebrate Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti.

The celebrations of Rabindra Jayanti are a cultural delight. Schools, colleges, and cultural organisations organise events that include recitations, dance dramas, musical renditions of Rabindra Sangeet, and discussions on Tagore's vast literary contributions. His plays like “Dak Ghar,” “Raktakarabi,” and “Chitrangada” are performed with great enthusiasm, reflecting the universal themes of freedom, identity, and humanism that he championed. His compositions, including India’s national anthem “Jana Gana Mana,” continue to inspire generations. As you observe Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025, share these Pochishe Boishakh 2025 quotes, wishes, messages, greetings, sayings, HD images and wallpapers.

Tagore’s influence transcends art and literature. He was a visionary thinker and reformer who founded Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, promoting a holistic and international approach to education. On Rabindra Jayanti, the campus of Santiniketan becomes a vibrant cultural hub, with processions, music, and intellectual discussions celebrating the ideals of universalism and creativity Tagore stood for. His birth anniversary becomes a day of introspection and cultural pride, reconnecting people with the ethos of Bengal's Renaissance era.

