Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 Images and Wallpapers: The event of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, also popularly known as NRI Day, is celebrated in India biennially. Established in 2000, the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was celebrated every year till 2015. Since then, it is being celebrated once every two years. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated to cherish and acknowledge the contribution of the overseas Indian community, who contribute immensely to India's development. The occasion is marked with grandeur celebrations. People send across Pravasi Bharatiya Divas messages or NRI Day images and wallpapers with their loved ones who live abroad. If you are looking are for the latest collection of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 images and wallpapers, then you can stop exploring further, as you have reached the right place. At LatestLY, we bring you the top-trending 2021 Pravasi Bharatiya Divas HD images and wallpapers. You would like to share it with your friends, family, relatives, colleagues, etc., who are staying abroad. The date of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas celebrations also holds immense significance.

The event of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated on January 9, to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's return from South Africa to India. It was on this date, when the Father of the Nation returned to the country in 1915. To celebrate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas's momentous occasion, people can download these HD festive greetings and share it with their dear ones. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 Wishes and Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, NRI Day HD Images, Facebook Greetings, Insta Captions and GIFs to Celebrate the Indians Overseas.

People can share this newest collection of 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 images and HD wallpapers through social messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, Instagram, Hike, etc. People fond of using social media platforms, can share these fantastic Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 pictures on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Another creative way to celebrate the 16th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is to send across celebratory greetings in the form of videos. If you are searching for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 videos, all you need to do is download these newest NRI Day 2021 images and convert them using any converter app. With this, you will be able to upload your 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas wishes and greetings on Instagram Reels, Roposo, Chingari, and other mobile apps as well.

Suppose you are looking forward to delight and express gratitude to your loved ones who live abroad. In that case, you are in for a treat, we at LatestLY, bring you the most popular and latest 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021 HD images and HD wallpapers here:

Message Reads: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021

Message Reads: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021

Message Reads: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021

Message Reads: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021

Message Reads: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021

The event of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas holds a cultural significance. It looks forward to thanking the overseas Indians and is a platform to share and cherish the diverse values and traditions we continue to hold, despite different geographies. As January 9 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2021, and hope you have a great time connecting with your family.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2021 08:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).