Puthandu is observed every year on or around April 14. It is also known as Puthuvarudam, Chithirai Thirunal or Tamil New Year. The people of the Tamil community wish 'Puthandu Vazthukal' or 'Puthandu Vaazhthugal' or 'Iniya Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal', meaning 'Happy New Year'. Let us celebrate Puthandu 2022 with a list of Puthandu Vazthukal images, Puthandu Vazthukal photos, Puthandu Vazthukal 2022 in Tamil GIF, Puthandu Vazthukal wishes, Puthandu Vazthukal 2022 in Tamil, Puthandu wishes 2022, Puthandu messages, Happy Puthandu 2022 greetings, Tamil Puthandu wishes in Tamil language, Tamil New Year 2022 greetings, Happy Tamil New Year messages and more.

According to the Tamil Calendar, it is the first day of the year. On this day, people clean their house and prepare a tray with fruits, flowers and auspicious items. This tray of auspicious items is known as Kani. It is considered auspicious to see the Kani as the first thing on the first day of the year. As you celebrate Puthandu 2022, we at LatestLY have curated GIF Images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as the greetings for the day.

Mangal Pachadi is a special dish prepared on this day. It has a variety of flavours, just like Pachadi prepared during Ugadi and Vishu. Tasting Mangal Pachad is considered a ritual according to the Tamil culture. This is a day when people enjoy the festival with a feast. Here are GIF Images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send as the greetings for Puthandu 2022. You can download Puthandu 2022 stickers for WhatsApp from Play Store. Here is the download link.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You and All of Your Family Members Be Blessed With Good Health and Good Fortune This Puthandu. Happy Tamil New Year!

On this day, people get together with their family and friends and greet each other by saying Puthandu Vazhthukkal or Iniya Puthaandu Nalvaalthukkal, which further means Happy New Year. It is a day of family time. As you celebrate family time with your loved ones on Puthandu 2022, here are GIF Images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to greet everyone on the day. Wishing everyone Happy Puthandu 2022!

