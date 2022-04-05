The traditional Chinese festival, observed mainly by the Han Chinese and the Chitty people of Malaysia, Qingming Festival, is marked every year on April 4 or 5. Qingming Festival 2022 will be observe today. The festival is also known as Tomb-Sweeping Day, when Chinese people honour their ancestors through traditional food offerings, clean their gravesites, and recite prayers. It is the second of the twenty-four solar terms on the traditional Chinese solar calendar. To observe the Holy day, netizens took to Twitter to share messages, greetings, quotes, videos, and sayings.

Qingming Festival 2022 Messages 

Tomb-Sweeping Day HD Images 

Ching Ming Festival Of China 

Chinese Ancestors' Day 2022 

Qingming Festival Today

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)