The traditional Chinese festival, observed mainly by the Han Chinese and the Chitty people of Malaysia, Qingming Festival, is marked every year on April 4 or 5. Qingming Festival 2022 will be observe today. The festival is also known as Tomb-Sweeping Day, when Chinese people honour their ancestors through traditional food offerings, clean their gravesites, and recite prayers. It is the second of the twenty-four solar terms on the traditional Chinese solar calendar. To observe the Holy day, netizens took to Twitter to share messages, greetings, quotes, videos, and sayings.

Qingming Festival 2022 Messages

Qingming Festival: Mourning for the dead, respect for the living pic.twitter.com/u8FVjuvXR6 — Long Dingbin龙定斌 (@LongDingbin) April 4, 2022

Tomb-Sweeping Day HD Images

#ForbiddenCity during #Qingming Festival, brimming with varied colors and fragrance of spring blossoms. pic.twitter.com/XGFLYwdfKV — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) April 4, 2022

Ching Ming Festival Of China

Qingming Festival is an ancient festival of the Chinese people, which is not only a solemn festival for sweeping tombs and paying respects to ancestors, but also a joyful festival for people to get close to nature, play on the greenery and enjoy the fun of spring. pic.twitter.com/429CsNcMUI — Nostalgia (@Cornermissing) April 3, 2022

Chinese Ancestors' Day 2022

It's the Qingming Festival! Have a pure and bright day. pic.twitter.com/yVaDcxBSnN — JD Gaming (@JDGaming) April 5, 2022

Qingming Festival Today

Ancient Chinese also preferred playing tug of war, or Bahe in Chinese, during the Qingming Festival. the game was invented by the Chu Kingdom to strengthen the physique of soldiers in the late Spring and Autumn Period and later was played as a game among the people. #Qingming pic.twitter.com/qO3Ihq2L4x — DiscoverGZ (@DiscoverGZ) April 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)