Radha Ashtami is celebrated on the eighth day of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it will fall on September 4, Sunday, this year. Barsana is the land of Radha and therefore, the festival is celebrated here with great energy and enthusiasm, especially at the temple situated on top of the Brahma hills. It is believed that one must venerate Goddess Radha to please Lord Krishna because Lord Krishna resides in the heart of Radha. People share beautiful images and wallpapers of Radha Krishna to greet their loved ones on this day. As you celebrate Radha Ashtami 2022, we at LatestLY have curated beautiful HD images and wallpapers of Radha Krishna that you can download and send to all your loved ones as greetings for the day. Radha Ashtami 2022 Date in India: Know Significance, Celebrations, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi To Celebrate Goddess Radha’s Birth.

Vedic literature states that whenever the lord incarnates, his energy takes a female form. Therefore, in Hindu culture, Laxmi is always worshipped with Narayan, Seeta with Ram and Radha with Krishna. Radha is believed to be Krishna’s spiritual energy and to attain the blessing of Lord Krishna, one must seek blessings from Goddess Radha. Here are HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to your near and dear ones as greetings for Radha Ashtami 2022. Radha Ashtami 2022 Greetings: Lovely HD Images & Wallpapers To Share With Loved Ones To Celebrate Goddess Radha’s Birth.

On this day, devotees observe a fast and worship Goddess Radha during Madhyahna Kala, which is at noon according to the Hindu division of the day. Radha Ashtami falls after 15 days after Krishna Janmashtami, which is the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna and is also known as Radha Jayanti. You can download these images and share them with all your loved ones. Wishing everyone a Happy Radha Ashtami 2022!

